Missing mother, baby found in New York

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A missing mother and her baby have been found, said Lt. Kyle Rentschler with the Reading Police Department.

Reading police say 32-year-old Ebony Armstead and her daughter were located in New York, and authorities are already in the process of bringing the child back to Berks County.

Armstead does not have custody of the girl, and police say the child could have been in danger because she needs medical care.