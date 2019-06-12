Mobile Market serves up fresh fruits, vegetables in Reading
READING, Pa. - The Helping Harvest food bank took its mobile market to Reading on Wednesday. Volunteers handed out fresh meat, vegetables and more at the 11th and Pike Playground.
"It's good, you know, because we get food stamps, and it's not that much," said customer Yolanda Martinez.
Helping Harvest aims to relieve some of the strain. Last year, the food bank provided folks in need with nearly 175,000 pounds of food.
"We have made a real switch in our focus from more of the staple items to a fresh product," said John Flickinger, vice president of Helping Harvest's board.
For three years now, Helping Harvest has been offering mobile markets. Some of them are year-round, and some, like Wednesday's, are seasonal. When children are out of school for the summer, food bank officials said the need grows.
"When you don't have anything in the house, you just come by," said customer Miriam Pimentel.
If factored the cost of buying all the fresh meat, fruits and veggies at a store, you'd be paying about $50 or more, and some for some, it's a bill they can't afford.
"I pick up my shopping cart and I go, because food is food and it's tight right now," said Martinez.
Organizers said, over the last year, the focus has really shifted toward providing more fresh goods. They say non-perishable items are great, but fresh produce is what many families are looking for..
"Sometimes, you get things you really don't need it, but in here, you pick up what you need," said Pimentel.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown
Plans for a casino in Berks County have taken a big step toward becoming reality.Read More »
- Reading United earns 1-0 road win over F.A. Euro
- Neighbors react to Caernarvon Township mini-casino getting final approval
- Sea Wolves out duel Fightin Phils, 2-1
- Man wanted in connection with David Ortiz shooting may be connected to shooting in Berks County
- SUV catches fire inside garage at used car dealership in Berks
- Mobile Market serves up fresh fruits, vegetables in Reading
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man wanted in connection with David Ortiz shooting may be connected to shooting in Berks County
- Family of missing Montgomery County boater asking for help
- Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel
- Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
- Flash mob teaches Bethlehem drivers to share the roads
- Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row
- Lehigh County Commissioners formally approve Upper Saucon farm lease
- Neighbors react to Caernarvon Township mini-casino getting final approval
- Route 422 expected to close next week near Palmyra where sinkholes formed
- Lower Nazareth supervisors review Route 248 warehouse plans