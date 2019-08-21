More details emerge about fundraiser for boy shot in Reading

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Plans continue being made for a vendor carnival in honor of a Berks County boy who continues his recovery from a shooting earlier this summer.

The Lil' Mel Parker STRONG Vendor Carnival and Muhlenberg Block Party will take place on Sunday, October 13, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the South Temple Playground, 4145 Kutztown Road.

Activities will include raffles, carnival games, face painting, kids haircuts, and a bake sale.

Anyone interested in donating to the event, setting up a vendor table, or providing items for the bake sale or raffles can email melvinparkerstrong@gmail.com.

All proceeds from the event will go to Melvin, who has "progressed tremendously" with his recovery since being shot in Reading on July 19, according to family members.

"It's a miracle he's still holding on," an aunt posted on Facebook on Monday. "He's such a strong boy that will continue to fight."