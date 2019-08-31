More than 50,000 pounds of food collected in honor of Berks County flood victims

69 News

More than two months after 8-year-old Preston Dray, along with his mom and unborn baby sister, were swept away in rushing flood waters, their legacy lives on.

While he was still alive, Preston raised about 45 pounds of food for Boyertown Area Multi-Service.

Now this year, in his memory, more than 300 area businesses donated to Preston's Pantry.

Family and friends gathered at Berks International Friday to celebrate the more than 50,000 pounds of food they collected.

Family members did not want to be on-camera Friday night, but did share with us through tears how touched they are to know that even in the midst of tragedy Preston's dream of helping others has become a reality.

The committee says they plan to make this an annual food drive, which will start back up again in the spring.