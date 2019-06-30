Motorcyclist who died in Exeter crash identified

Authorities in Exeter Township, Berks County have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Route 422 Friday evening.

Police say a three-wheeled motorcycle driven by 63-year-old Robert Evans of Exeter Township was hit by an SUV driven by Tyler James, 20, also of Exeter.

Evans was transported to Reading Hospital Tower Health, where he succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate. They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Exeter Police Department (610) 779-1490 or (610) 655-4911 and refer to police assignment number 25-19-3077 when calling.