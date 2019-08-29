Movie being filmed at Reading mansion
READING, Pa. - Hollywood has come to Reading. Crews are filming "Blindsided," a thriller starring Natasha Henstridge from "Species."
They've been shooting at the Mansion on Hampden Bed and Breakfast for the last month.
"It's been a whirlwind for sure," said Michael Schmucker, line producer. "Filmmaking is like putting out fires, that's what it feels like."
The movie is a joint venture between Premiere Entertainment and Lancaster-based Inspiring Films. Production services are being provided by Lancaster-based LampHouse Films.
The movie is about a woman who risks her life for the daughter of a witness who's on the run from a drug cartel.
"It's neat, especially the first week when you don't know how the film is produced, sequencing and putting the scenes together," the owner of the mansion, David Leeland, said.
The property itself is more than 30,000 square feet. Director Joth Riggs says the location gives them plenty of room for all the equipment and for action scenes.
"We have a lot of cat and mouse going on," Director Joth Riggs explained. "In the movie the house is kind of like another character and this particular house here is perfect."
Cast and crew also took to surrounding streets, flipping over cars and drenching part of Willow Street.
"We had lots of neighbors come by like ‘oh this is really cool,' so they've been great," Schmucker said.
While the film is marketed as a thriller, production members say they hope it also inspires people.
"Showing a heroic side where people lay down their lives for others," said Robert Jacobus, Inspiring Films communications director.
"There's some great themes in there of trust, interpersonal relationships, and there's a lot of unique characters in here," Riggs said. "… It will be a lot of fun."
The movie is set to premiere by the end of the year.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Sunoco fined $313K for Mariner East Pipeline construction violations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued two penalties against Sunoco for violations during the construction of a pipeline in southern Pennsylvania.Read More »
- Wyomissing woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child
- 1 rescued from vehicle after crash in Rockland Township
- Fightins punch playoff ticket with 2-1 win over Bowie
- Movie being filmed at Reading mansion
- Berks Community Health Center adds pediatric primary care to Rockland Street location
- Parking enforcement begins next week at West Reading Shopping Center
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated IronPigs renovate Dixon Street youth baseball fields in Allentown
- Wyomissing woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child
- Reading School District, teachers still working on new contract
- U.S. Army helicopters will be around LVIA Thursday, but no reason to be concerned
- Updated Sunoco fined $313K for Mariner East Pipeline construction violations
- The best and worst veggies for your health
- Police: Stolen vehicle involved in chase, crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill
- Movie being filmed at Reading mansion
- Berks Community Health Center adds pediatric primary care to Rockland Street location
- Parking enforcement begins next week at West Reading Shopping Center