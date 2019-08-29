Movie being filmed at Reading mansion

READING, Pa. - Hollywood has come to Reading. Crews are filming "Blindsided," a thriller starring Natasha Henstridge from "Species."

They've been shooting at the Mansion on Hampden Bed and Breakfast for the last month.

"It's been a whirlwind for sure," said Michael Schmucker, line producer. "Filmmaking is like putting out fires, that's what it feels like."

The movie is a joint venture between Premiere Entertainment and Lancaster-based Inspiring Films. Production services are being provided by Lancaster-based LampHouse Films.

The movie "Blindsided" is a joint venture between Premier Entertainment and Lancaster-based Inspiring Films. The Mansion on Hampden Bed and Breakfast in Reading, Pa. has 30,000 square feet of space for film crews to utilize. Blindsided is about a woman who risks her life for the daughter of a witness who's on the run from a drug cartel.

The movie is about a woman who risks her life for the daughter of a witness who's on the run from a drug cartel.

"It's neat, especially the first week when you don't know how the film is produced, sequencing and putting the scenes together," the owner of the mansion, David Leeland, said.

The property itself is more than 30,000 square feet. Director Joth Riggs says the location gives them plenty of room for all the equipment and for action scenes.

"We have a lot of cat and mouse going on," Director Joth Riggs explained. "In the movie the house is kind of like another character and this particular house here is perfect."

Cast and crew also took to surrounding streets, flipping over cars and drenching part of Willow Street.

"We had lots of neighbors come by like ‘oh this is really cool,' so they've been great," Schmucker said.

While the film is marketed as a thriller, production members say they hope it also inspires people.

"Showing a heroic side where people lay down their lives for others," said Robert Jacobus, Inspiring Films communications director.

"There's some great themes in there of trust, interpersonal relationships, and there's a lot of unique characters in here," Riggs said. "… It will be a lot of fun."

The movie is set to premiere by the end of the year.