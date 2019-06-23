Muhlenberg Police need help in identifying person of interest in theft

69 News

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Muhlenberg Township Police are asking for help in identifying the male pictured above. He is a person of interest in a theft investigation involving STIHL landscape equipment.

Police report that the theft took place around 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Kutztown Road, Temple.

The person of interest appears to be a white male in his 50s or 60s wearing a white Nike cap and a black T-shirt with "Point Blank" printed on the front.

If you have any information relative to this case, please submit a tip referencing report 66-19-09118 or contact Officer Sam Calabria at scalabria@muhlenbergtwp.com or (610) 929-5454.