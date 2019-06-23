Muhlenberg Police need help in identifying person of interest in theft
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Muhlenberg Township Police are asking for help in identifying the male pictured above. He is a person of interest in a theft investigation involving STIHL landscape equipment.
Police report that the theft took place around 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Kutztown Road, Temple.
The person of interest appears to be a white male in his 50s or 60s wearing a white Nike cap and a black T-shirt with "Point Blank" printed on the front.
If you have any information relative to this case, please submit a tip referencing report 66-19-09118 or contact Officer Sam Calabria at scalabria@muhlenbergtwp.com or (610) 929-5454.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks County implementing electronic court notification system
Berks County is implementing an electronic notification system to let people know when they are due in court.Read More »
- Miller-Keystone Blood Center in need of blood donations
- As one pool reopens, another remains closed for post-flood cleanup in Reading
- Fireworks regulations updated in some Berks communities due to safety concerns
- City of Reading aims to use 100% clean energy by 2050
- Sewer issues dominate Spring Township Supervisors meeting
- Diverse lineup announced for Bandshell Concert Series at Reading's City Park
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Lancaster man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend at Schuylkill campground
- Dirtbike driver nearly crashes into police car after popping wheelie
- Warm and humid as we dry out and clear out this afternoon
- Updated State GOP chair resigns after complaint by female candidate
- Updated Schuylkill County SPCA rescues 18 dogs from Mahanoy City home
- State police investigate storage facility break-in
- Allentown Health Bureau offering free HIV testing
- Inductive discipline: Punishing your 'tween or teen
- Woman hopes to enable a stranger to have children by donating her uterus
- Berks County implementing electronic court notification system