Muhlenberg board OKs partnership to create virtual school
'We are expanding our horizons'
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Wednesday's meeting of the Muhlenberg School Board dealt with events of the past, present and future.
A report found that this summer's food service program served 14,674 meals and had a surplus of $9,586. Board member Mark J. Nelson offered a suggestion on what to do with that money.
"If you have extra money, continue the program after the end date," Nelson said. "It ends in August. Apparently, we don't care whether the kids eat between the beginning of August and the beginning of school."
"I really like what he just said," said Joseph E. Macharola, the district's superintendent. "We need to extend the summer lunch program. We will investigate that for next year, extend the program and give all our kids more time to eat here in the district."
The school district is also rolling out a mental health pilot program, implementing multiple teacher-led programs that will take a look at data from the district. The data will be used to decide what program will be in place for the 2020-21 school year.
"Our mental health concerns are exploding in the district and nationwide," Macharola said, while also saying that the Muhlenberg was "way in advance" of other districts in regard to mental health.
After literacy, science and math pilots, the school board felt the need to address mental health after seeing a rise of behavior that Macharola called "concerning."
"This is serious business, and I will continue to bring it up, because life is fragile," he said.
The program will take its first steps next week.
Macharola was at his proudest when the school district unanimously approved a virtual school, in partnership with Ingenuity academic software company.
"We are expanding our horizons, so that every child can learn anytime, any place," he said.
While it may have looked like just another vote to the attendees of the meeting, Macharola stressed to them that this was a long time in the making. In spring, he assigned two administrators to investigate the best cyberschooling options.
"We feel we can educate our children better here than any private school," Macharola said.
