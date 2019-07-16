Muhlenberg Township Commissioners extend waste collection contract

69 News

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Muhlenberg Township Commissioners unanimously approved a contract extension with J.P. Mascaro & Sons through Dec. 31, 2020, after listening to an impassioned speech by Pat Mascaro, president of the company, at their Monday meeting.

"I have been disappointed with our performance here for about a year," Mascaro said.

He told the board the company and township have had a good relationship for 19 years and assured them that he has two of his top people evaluating what is causing the problems. He also agreed to provide a list of corrective actions at the next board meeting, which was requested by Commissioner Kevin Lerch.

Lerch told residents that the township is taking the residents' complaints seriously. Several commissioners added that the township is saving a lot of money by extending its contract with Mascaro.

"Everyone else's trash has doubled," Commissioner John Imhoff said. "We're going to get one more year at a decent rate, and after that, who knows?"

Imhoff said the board has confidence that J.P. Mascaro & Sons will fix the issues township residents have been having with their trash collection.

In other business, the board agreed to borrow up to $5.5 million for two projects – a new public works building and rebuilding River and Tuckerton roads – rather than withdrawing $1 million from capital reserves and borrowing the rest.

"I'm in favor of borrowing the full amount because of the minimum impact it will have and where the market is now," board President Michael Malinowski said.