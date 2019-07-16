Muhlenberg Township Commissioners extend waste collection contract
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Muhlenberg Township Commissioners unanimously approved a contract extension with J.P. Mascaro & Sons through Dec. 31, 2020, after listening to an impassioned speech by Pat Mascaro, president of the company, at their Monday meeting.
"I have been disappointed with our performance here for about a year," Mascaro said.
He told the board the company and township have had a good relationship for 19 years and assured them that he has two of his top people evaluating what is causing the problems. He also agreed to provide a list of corrective actions at the next board meeting, which was requested by Commissioner Kevin Lerch.
Lerch told residents that the township is taking the residents' complaints seriously. Several commissioners added that the township is saving a lot of money by extending its contract with Mascaro.
"Everyone else's trash has doubled," Commissioner John Imhoff said. "We're going to get one more year at a decent rate, and after that, who knows?"
Imhoff said the board has confidence that J.P. Mascaro & Sons will fix the issues township residents have been having with their trash collection.
In other business, the board agreed to borrow up to $5.5 million for two projects – a new public works building and rebuilding River and Tuckerton roads – rather than withdrawing $1 million from capital reserves and borrowing the rest.
"I'm in favor of borrowing the full amount because of the minimum impact it will have and where the market is now," board President Michael Malinowski said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'
Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a woman whose body was found in the middle of the Warren Street Bypass in Muhlenberg Township.Read More »
- Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim
- South Heidelberg holds third zoning hearing about Wernersville corrections center
- Douglass Township searching for flood recovery funding
- Muhlenberg Township Commissioners extend waste collection contract
- Reading mayor cancels gay pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall
- Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car
Latest From The Newsroom
- Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim
- Mother of Allentown shooting victim speaks out
- Fire heavily damages house in Bangor
- Police nab retail theft suspect on the run
- Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'
- Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly
- Updated Emmaus' Furnace Street warehouse to be sold and possibly converted
- South Heidelberg holds third zoning hearing about Wernersville corrections center
- Douglass Township searching for flood recovery funding
- Muhlenberg Township Commissioners extend waste collection contract