Berks

Muhlenberg Township Commissioners extend waste collection contract

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:34 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:34 PM EDT

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Muhlenberg Township Commissioners unanimously approved a contract extension with J.P. Mascaro & Sons through Dec. 31, 2020, after listening to an impassioned speech by Pat Mascaro, president of the company, at their Monday meeting.

"I have been disappointed with our performance here for about a year," Mascaro said.

He told the board the company and township have had a good relationship for 19 years and assured them that he has two of his top people evaluating what is causing the problems. He also agreed to provide a list of corrective actions at the next board meeting, which was requested by Commissioner Kevin Lerch.

Lerch told residents that the township is taking the residents' complaints seriously. Several commissioners added that the township is saving a lot of money by extending its contract with Mascaro.

"Everyone else's trash has doubled," Commissioner John Imhoff said. "We're going to get one more year at a decent rate, and after that, who knows?"

Imhoff said the board has confidence that J.P. Mascaro & Sons will fix the issues township residents have been having with their trash collection.

In other business, the board agreed to borrow up to $5.5 million for two projects – a new public works building and rebuilding River and Tuckerton roads – rather than withdrawing $1 million from capital reserves and borrowing the rest.

"I'm in favor of borrowing the full amount because of the minimum impact it will have and where the market is now," board President Michael Malinowski said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

12:53 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 22°
  • 78%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters

Cleanup underway after flooding damages businesses in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Cleanup underway after flooding damages businesses in Berks

'Smelly but good:' Tow truck driver describes crash cleanup
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

'Smelly but good:' Tow truck driver describes crash cleanup

School offers counseling for classmates of boy lost to flood

School offers counseling for classmates of boy lost to flood

Crime Alert offers $10K reward in Wyomissing homicide case

Crime Alert offers $10K reward in Wyomissing homicide case

Car goes beyond parking space, crashes into office building
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Car goes beyond parking space, crashes into office building

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Berks

PHOTOS: Flood damage along, near Manatawny Creek
Zach DeWever | 69 News

PHOTOS: Flood damage along, near Manatawny Creek

Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley

Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley

Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery
Yuengling

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery

Pregnant woman, son, 9, found dead in rain-swollen creek
69 News

Pregnant woman, son, 9, found dead in rain-swollen creek

Police: Domestic dispute, alcohol behind crash into house
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Police: Domestic dispute, alcohol behind crash into house

Heavy rain leads to flash flooding, water rescues in Berks
Tim Lind | 69 News

Heavy rain leads to flash flooding, water rescues in Berks

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
Yuengling

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
Yuengling

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting

2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading

2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading

Royals' GM duties expanded to include Santander Arena, PAC

Royals' GM duties expanded to include Santander Arena, PAC

John Kruk to help R-Phils, fans honor cancer survivors

John Kruk to help R-Phils, fans honor cancer survivors

Car hits home in Lower Alsace; driver facing charges
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Car hits home in Lower Alsace; driver facing charges

New ARL director shares vision for improving animal welfare

New ARL director shares vision for improving animal welfare

Police: Oley man may also have plotted to kill responders
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Police: Oley man may also have plotted to kill responders

Cat adopted from ARL after recovering from severe injuries
69 News

Cat adopted from ARL after recovering from severe injuries

Small fryer fire closes restaurant for cleanup, inspection
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Small fryer fire closes restaurant for cleanup, inspection

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades

Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross

Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
PETA

Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
Matt Roth | 69 News

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows

Toppled tractor-trailer stops traffic on I-78 West in Berks
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Toppled tractor-trailer stops traffic on I-78 West in Berks

Police: Fleeing theft suspect hit by patrol car in Reading
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Police: Fleeing theft suspect hit by patrol car in Reading

Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78
PennDOT

Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked

Oley couple victims of murder-suicide outside burning home

Oley couple victims of murder-suicide outside burning home

VIDEO: News conference on murder-suicide in Oley
Chad Blimline | 69 News

VIDEO: News conference on murder-suicide in Oley

Berks detectives arrest Fleetwood man in child porn case

Berks detectives arrest Fleetwood man in child porn case

Man shot during domestic dispute in Reading; woman charged

Man shot during domestic dispute in Reading; woman charged

Peers resigns as Greater Reading Chamber Alliance president
69 News

Peers resigns as Greater Reading Chamber Alliance president

Overturned RV causes traffic headaches on Pa. Turnpike

Overturned RV causes traffic headaches on Pa. Turnpike

Police, Berks coroner called to scene of house fire in Oley
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Police, Berks coroner called to scene of house fire in Oley

Reading City Council looks to state to limit fireworks sales
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Reading City Council looks to state to limit fireworks sales

Construction begins on new COCA resource center in Reading
COCA

Construction begins on new COCA resource center in Reading

Grocery store chain fights hunger with summer fundraiser
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Grocery store chain fights hunger with summer fundraiser

Berks woman sentenced for leaving newborn in restroom toilet

Berks woman sentenced for leaving newborn in restroom toilet

New Rutter's store taking shape on Route 61 near Leesport
69 News

New Rutter's store taking shape on Route 61 near Leesport

Repairs to close bridge near Boyertown until after Labor Day
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Repairs to close bridge near Boyertown until after Labor Day

Ex-teacher sentenced to jail for relationship with student

Ex-teacher sentenced to jail for relationship with student