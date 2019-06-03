Muhlenberg Township man killed in crash

69 News

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A Muhlenberg Township man was killed in a crash.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Bellevue Avenue.

Police say a car went off the road and hit a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Luis Tavarez, was killed.

Officials have not yet said why the car left the road.