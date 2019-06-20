Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Heavy rain combined with several crashes caused major traffic issues for drivers in Berks and Lehigh counties Thursday morning.
A tractor-trailer crash involving fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Interstate 78, near the Lenhartsville interchange, in Greenwich Township, Berks County. The wreck closed part of the highway and led to more issues on the surrounding detour routes.
I-78 was completely closed between Lenhartsville/Exit 35 and Krumsville/Exit 40. Eastbound lanes were closed at Strausstown/Exit 19 and westbound lanes were closed at Route 100 in Lehigh County.
The crash was cleared shortly before 8 a.m.. allowing I-78 to be reopened.
Several other crashes caused problems on detour routes as well.
Authorities have not commented on any injuries. Heavy rain fell overnight and into the early morning hours.
