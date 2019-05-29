National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in Berks

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - A tornado's path of destruction ripped through southern Berks County, leaving a community hit the hardest to clean up the mess.

Since the tornado hit early Tuesday evening, residents of Caernarvon Township have been working together, trying to get back to some type of normalcy.

People who live in the impacted community said the thing about devastation like this -- trees tossed around with ease, banged-up cars, and houses with missing shingles and broken windows -- has a way of bringing everyone together.

"The house started shaking, and then you just heard sort of a big whoosh of wind," said Celeste Foltz.

Foltz and her family were inside their home in the township's Valley Pond development when the twister touched down shortly before 6 p.m.

Officials said the Valley Pond development is one of the hardest-hit areas.

"I could hear sort of a whistling sound coming," said Cori Foltz.

Before rushing to the basement, Foltz's father saw wind pick up a tree and toss it toward the house. Another tree splintered and came down on the family cars.

"You can repair your car and you can rebuild your house, but you can't rebuild or repair a person or pet, so we're just happy everyone is safe and alive," said Foltz.

Other people in the development have similar stories.

Tom Taylor got the tornado alert on his phone. He said he watched a tree rip from the ground, slam into a car and push into a field.

"We're very thankful that the Lord protected us here and all our neighbors, because no one was seriously hurt," said Taylor.

Mother Nature's wrath caused damage and rattled a few nerves, but it didn't shake this community's commitment to each other.

"You worry about everyone's safety at that point," said Cori Foltz.

The National Weather Service is assessing the damage.