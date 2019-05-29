BREAKING NEWS

Berks

National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in Berks

'The house started shaking'

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 01:38 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 01:38 PM EDT

National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in Berks

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - A tornado's path of destruction ripped through southern Berks County, leaving a community hit the hardest to clean up the mess.

Since the tornado hit early Tuesday evening, residents of Caernarvon Township have been working together, trying to get back to some type of normalcy.

People who live in the impacted community said the thing about devastation like this -- trees tossed around with ease, banged-up cars, and houses with missing shingles and broken windows -- has a way of bringing everyone together.

"The house started shaking, and then you just heard sort of a big whoosh of wind," said Celeste Foltz.

Foltz and her family were inside their home in the township's Valley Pond development when the twister touched down shortly before 6 p.m.

Officials said the Valley Pond development is one of the hardest-hit areas.

"I could hear sort of a whistling sound coming," said Cori Foltz.

Before rushing to the basement, Foltz's father saw wind pick up a tree and toss it toward the house. Another tree splintered and came down on the family cars.

"You can repair your car and you can rebuild your house, but you can't rebuild or repair a person or pet, so we're just happy everyone is safe and alive," said Foltz.

Other people in the development have similar stories.

Tom Taylor got the tornado alert on his phone. He said he watched a tree rip from the ground, slam into a car and push into a field.

"We're very thankful that the Lord protected us here and all our neighbors, because no one was seriously hurt," said Taylor.

Mother Nature's wrath caused damage and rattled a few nerves, but it didn't shake this community's commitment to each other.

"You worry about everyone's safety at that point," said Cori Foltz.

The National Weather Service is assessing the damage.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 6 closings or delays active.

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

04:52 PM

  • E 8 mph
  • 21°
  • 100%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Caernarvon hit hard by storm that triggered tornado warning

Caernarvon hit hard by storm that triggered tornado warning

SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy

PHOTOS: Memorial Day 2019 in Berks
Matt Roth | 69 News

PHOTOS: Memorial Day 2019 in Berks

2-alarm fire badly damages mushroom house in Muhlenberg
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

2-alarm fire badly damages mushroom house in Muhlenberg

Reading police seek tips after body found on Mount Penn
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Reading police seek tips after body found on Mount Penn

Man who lost father in WWII speaks at Memorial Day service
Jace Codi | 69 News

Man who lost father in WWII speaks at Memorial Day service

People pack Blue Marsh Lake on Memorial Day

People pack Blue Marsh Lake on Memorial Day

Communities across Berks honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Communities across Berks honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Berks residents spend Memorial Day in the sun, cooling off in the water

Berks residents spend Memorial Day in the sun, cooling off in the water

Re-enactors, firefighters part of Memorial Day Parade in Bernville

Re-enactors, firefighters part of Memorial Day Parade in Bernville

Veterans expo, job fair to be held in Wyomissing

Veterans expo, job fair to be held in Wyomissing

Hunter finds woman, dog lost in woods overnight near Appalachian Trail

Hunter finds woman, dog lost in woods overnight near Appalachian Trail

Exeter Township Memorial Day parade and ceremony
69 News

Exeter Township Memorial Day parade and ceremony

Authorities ID woman killed in crash on I-176 in Caernarvon

Authorities ID woman killed in crash on I-176 in Caernarvon

Authorities report missing Berks County hiker found

Authorities report missing Berks County hiker found

Woman killed in crash on Interstate 176 in Caernarvon

Woman killed in crash on Interstate 176 in Caernarvon

Fightins sweep the doubleheader in Harrisburg

Fightins sweep the doubleheader in Harrisburg

First Responder Festival held in Berks County

First Responder Festival held in Berks County

Many Memorial Day parades and ceremonies planned across Berks County

Many Memorial Day parades and ceremonies planned across Berks County

Adamstown celebrates 17th annual Community Days

Adamstown celebrates 17th annual Community Days

Absentee ballots make the difference in Democratic primary race for Berks County Commissioner

Absentee ballots make the difference in Democratic primary race for Berks County Commissioner

West Reading Motor Club could open by mid-summer

West Reading Motor Club could open by mid-summer

New playground provides safe space for children who've experienced domestic violence, trauma

New playground provides safe space for children who've experienced domestic violence, trauma

Reading man charged in scheme involving high-end car thefts headed to trial
Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

Reading man charged in scheme involving high-end car thefts headed to trial

Police investigate after 19-year-old pedestrian struck in Fleetwood

Police investigate after 19-year-old pedestrian struck in Fleetwood

Berks County Humane Society to offer free pet adoptions to public servants

Berks County Humane Society to offer free pet adoptions to public servants

Absentee votes decide 2nd Democratic candidate for Berks commissioner
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Absentee votes decide 2nd Democratic candidate for Berks commissioner

Investigators credit community policing in arrest of 2nd homicide suspect
Tim Lind | 69 News

Investigators credit community policing in arrest of 2nd homicide suspect

Dressbarn expects to have all stores shut in early 2020
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Dressbarn expects to have all stores shut in early 2020

Henry Winkler (aka The Fonz!) was at a dinner at Santander Arena

Henry Winkler (aka The Fonz!) was at a dinner at Santander Arena

2nd suspect charged with homicide in 2017 killing of teen

2nd suspect charged with homicide in 2017 killing of teen

Thousands expected for 6th annual Berks Pepper Jam Festival
Berks Pepper Jam Festival

Thousands expected for 6th annual Berks Pepper Jam Festival

Berks businessman in talks to buy, save WEEU radio station
69 News

Berks businessman in talks to buy, save WEEU radio station

Sheetz to sell Cannabidiol products at Shoemakersville store

Sheetz to sell Cannabidiol products at Shoemakersville store

Woman wanted in assault on Texas officer busted in Berks

Woman wanted in assault on Texas officer busted in Berks

Berks commissioners disappointed by low turnout of voters
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Berks commissioners disappointed by low turnout of voters

Tractor-trailer, car crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
Jace Codi | 69 News

Tractor-trailer, car crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek

Overturned box truck brings down pole, wires in Ontelaunee
Jace Codi | 69 News

Overturned box truck brings down pole, wires in Ontelaunee

No tax hike in Reading School District's preliminary budget
Timothy Ford | 69 News

No tax hike in Reading School District's preliminary budget

Exeter family recipient of 2019 Restoring Hope home build
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Exeter family recipient of 2019 Restoring Hope home build

Exeter police, AAA perform free car seat safety checks
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Exeter police, AAA perform free car seat safety checks

Reading Fightin Phils rout Richmond Flying Squirrels, 9-1

Reading Fightin Phils rout Richmond Flying Squirrels, 9-1

Bankruptcy judge approves $5M sale of Reading Eagle to chain
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Bankruptcy judge approves $5M sale of Reading Eagle to chain

Primary election results shake up leadership in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Primary election results shake up leadership in Berks

PSP: Fire that preceded apparent suicide sparked by welding
Chad Blimline | 69 News

PSP: Fire that preceded apparent suicide sparked by welding

Reading police ID man found dead off trail atop Mount Penn
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Reading police ID man found dead off trail atop Mount Penn

Race for Berks commissioner may be decided by absentee vote

Race for Berks commissioner may be decided by absentee vote

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Route 724 in Cumru
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Route 724 in Cumru

PHOTOS: A look back at hailstorm that hit Berks 5 years ago

PHOTOS: A look back at hailstorm that hit Berks 5 years ago

WEEU to go off air after $5M sale of bankrupt Reading Eagle
Jim Vasil | 69 News

WEEU to go off air after $5M sale of bankrupt Reading Eagle