Nearly 30,000 people expected to attend RiverFest in Muhlenberg Township this weekend
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Hundreds packed Jim Dietrich Park, bopping along to the beat while snacking on some burgers and ice cream, the first of three nights sitting by the river.
"We enjoy it every year," Mohnton resident Abby Ninzeheltzer said. "The backdrop of the river is great too, I love that."
The fourth annual RiverFest in Muhlenberg Township is expected to draw nearly 30,000 people over the weekend. This year, the festival's been extended to three days instead of two.
"It's a great festival, nice crowd, very unique setting [near the] river," vendor David Shefter said. Shefter owns the Penn Werner Hotel in Wernersville. He's one of several vendors to be part of the festival every year.
"We do gumbo, cajun shrimp, also steamed clams," Shefter said.
Another vendor, Justin Windish, owns the Pit Master Barbeque Restaurant in Nazareth. He said this is his first time having a stand at RiverFest, and he's already surprised by the turnout.
"It's a little crazier than I thought, and it just started," Windish said.
"I just mostly like the band and the food," 10-year-old Mia Goss said, smiling.
Mia and her older sister Maddie, said they have an extra special reason to enjoy RiverFest this year.
Their dad's band is performing.
"It's really great to see them perform and do what they love on stage," Maddie Goss said.
As the sun begins to set on the summer season, many say they're just taking this time to sit back and relax, enjoying each and every moment by the river.
"It's a really nice thing to do right before you go back to school," Maddie Goss said.
RiverFest continues up until Sunday, August 25.
