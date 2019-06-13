Neighbors react to Caernarvon Township mini-casino getting final approval
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - The cards have been dealt – Hollywood Casino Morgantown is one step closer to becoming a reality.
"I think it's awesome, gonna bring more people into the neighborhood, more finances," Morgantown resident Rasheeda White said.
State casino regulators have approved the mini-casino which will be built in Caernarvon Township. Plans call for table games in the center of the casino surrounded by slot machines. There's also a stage, a sports betting area, and restaurants.
"I think it will be a good thing to have around here, cause this place is boring," East Earl resident Carissa Jones explained.
The casino is expected to create hundreds of jobs and bring millions of dollars to the township. However, some say they're not betting on any real payouts.
"We're just a little upset it got passed. We're more worried about the culture," resident Rob Lewis said.
Others are concerned about heavy traffic, even though experts testified that traffic wouldn't negatively impact the area.
One woman, who wished to remain off camera, said she believes this casino will be a major blow to what she calls a very "faith based" community.
"It doesn't reflect the values of this area," the woman explained. "… (I) fear it will bring in undesirable things like drugs, sex trafficking, more traffic and some things that might cause problems for families and children."
Penn National has recently stepped up to try and connect with this community by donating $5,000 to tornado relief efforts. Construction on the new casino is set to begin soon, with plans to open by the end of 2020.
