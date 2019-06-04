Neighbors search for answers as police search for clues in deadly Wyomissing home invasion

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Nearly a month ago, it was a scene that brought forth police tape, sirens and detectives searching. Now, it looks and sounds more typical.

A man is cutting grass on a temperate, late-spring evening but for Joshua Manwiller of Womelsdorf, it's a lot more than just a weekly chore.

"Keeping, taking care of the property for him, you know what I mean?" Manwiller said. "I know he's not around, but he'd still like to have his grass mowed."

Manwiller says he was a close friend of 37-year-old Na'il Salamov, the man police say was gunned down on May 6 in his home on Birchwood Road in Wyomissing during a home invasion.

"Why? Why?" asked Manwiller. "Who would do this? Why would they wanna do it? He never hurt anybody."

Manwiller says the otherwise mundane activity serves as meditation.

"Plus, it gives us a chance to come down and think about all the good times we had with him," Manwiller said.

Police say the man's 8- and 10-year-old sons were in a bedroom and heard arguing when two men entered, but the kids did not witness the shooting and were not hurt.

"Think about his kids a lot, his boys," Manwiller said. "They loved the hell out of their dad and he was a good father. If you could say one thing about him, he was a good father."

Manwiller says he hopes police receive more information that could lead to an arrest.

"If you got any information, please call the police," Manwiller said. "Please let them know, even if you don't think it's important, let them determine that."

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County.