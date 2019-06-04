Neighbors search for answers as police search for clues in deadly Wyomissing home invasion
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Nearly a month ago, it was a scene that brought forth police tape, sirens and detectives searching. Now, it looks and sounds more typical.
A man is cutting grass on a temperate, late-spring evening but for Joshua Manwiller of Womelsdorf, it's a lot more than just a weekly chore.
"Keeping, taking care of the property for him, you know what I mean?" Manwiller said. "I know he's not around, but he'd still like to have his grass mowed."
Manwiller says he was a close friend of 37-year-old Na'il Salamov, the man police say was gunned down on May 6 in his home on Birchwood Road in Wyomissing during a home invasion.
"Why? Why?" asked Manwiller. "Who would do this? Why would they wanna do it? He never hurt anybody."
Manwiller says the otherwise mundane activity serves as meditation.
"Plus, it gives us a chance to come down and think about all the good times we had with him," Manwiller said.
Police say the man's 8- and 10-year-old sons were in a bedroom and heard arguing when two men entered, but the kids did not witness the shooting and were not hurt.
"Think about his kids a lot, his boys," Manwiller said. "They loved the hell out of their dad and he was a good father. If you could say one thing about him, he was a good father."
Manwiller says he hopes police receive more information that could lead to an arrest.
"If you got any information, please call the police," Manwiller said. "Please let them know, even if you don't think it's important, let them determine that."
If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Neighbors search for answers as police search for clues in deadly Wyomissing home invasion
Nearly a month ago, it was a scene that brought forth police tape, sirens and detectives searching. Now, it looks and sounds more typical.Read More »
- Police seeking information a month after deadly home invasion in Wyomissing
- Berks County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of K9 Officer Storm
- Contractors brought in to help as Caernarvon Township storm victims recover from tornado
- 1 dead after 2-car crash on Route 183 in Berks
- Muhlenberg Township man killed in crash
- Authorities investigate deadly motorcycle crash at Berks-Montgomery county border
Latest From The Newsroom
- 1 dead after 2-car crash on Route 183 in Berks
- Updated Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer
- Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death
- Berks County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of K9 Officer Storm
- Contractors brought in to help as Caernarvon Township storm victims recover from tornado
- Hazmat crews called to Easton Area Middle School after pepper spray released in cafeteria
- Engineer: Plans to renovate King George Inn still in the works despite delays
- Updated Neighbors search for answers as police search for clues in deadly Wyomissing home invasion
- Updated Palmer Township Supervisors approve $80,000 community center bathroom renovation
- Bethlehem Township looks to fix ‘one of the worst intersections in the township'