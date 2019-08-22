Neighbors speak out after man is shot and killed in Reading apartment

READING, Pa. - A Douglassville man, working in the city for decades, runs wire for something that isn't a common scene anymore, a pay phone.

"I was always around," Tim Uttley of Douglassville said. "There isn't much I haven't seen."

Something he says he's seeing more of is violence.

"Yes. I think in the last decade, 12 years maybe," Uttley explained. "It seems to be more prevalent in the summer obviously."

As he works, a memorial made of candles in the shape of a "J" is across the street. Police say that's where 33-year-old Joseph Basnight was fatally shot one day earlier, inside an apartment in the 100 block of South Third Street.

"Well, the irony of it is, over those years I've worked here, I've lost six of my accounts to homicide," Uttley said.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, arrived with her children to view the memorial. She says Basnight grew up with her kids and was turning his life around.

"It is a sad situation," she said. "Very sad. Yes. Everybody knew him. He was a well-loved child. If you look on Facebook. He was a well loved child. Made his mistakes like any other child."

District Attorney John Adams says it may have been those mistakes that cost Basnight his life. He was on parole for drug charges in 2013.

"They play with fire, some people get burned. This is another example of the connection," Adams said. "While it's early on in the investigation, sometimes we can assume that there is a connection between the drugs and the violence that occurs here in the city of Reading."

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County.