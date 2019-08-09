New business park nears completion in Maidencreek Township, but what will it do to traffic?

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - The Maidencreek Business Park on Route 222 in Maidencreek Township is taking shape.

When all is said and done there will be 11 buildings, each one about 3,000 square feet. D&B Elite Construction is behind the project, which could have space for up to 22 tenants.

"This could be insurance companies, accounting firms, potentially dental offices, small practices that need that somewhere between 2,000 to 5,000 square feet," said Brennan Reichenbach, with D&B Elite Construction.

The construction process hasn't been without its challenges.

"We did have an impact from the weather. We pushed about four to five weeks because of the rain and conditions of the site work," said project manager Mark Keever.

"We are a little bit behind schedule again."

One man who lives nearby says he's excited for the new businesses, but he says he's worried about the uptick in traffic on an already busy stretch of 222.

"It could be more mess, too if you don't do this right. It could turn an already congested area into a new nightmare. Nightmare two," said Stephen Frederick of Blandon.

Project managers hope more roundabouts and a planned road-widening project will help traffic flow.

They also say they hope it brings more money to the area.

"For these businesses to have a local operation here in Maidencreek Township, I think for the local residents, is gonna be huge and the overall economic impact is certainly gonna be sustainable for the long term," said Reichenbach.

Developers say the project is expected to be finished by October.