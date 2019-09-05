New charges filed against daycare worker in sex assault case

Related story Daycare worker accused of inappropriately touching child

READING, Pa. - A man accused of inappropriately touching a child at the daycare center where he worked is now in more trouble with the law.

Berks County detectives announced late Thursday afternoon that they have filed additional criminal charges against Andrew J. McCollin in a case involving another child at the same center.

McCollin, 33, of Berwick, Columbia County, was first arrested on August 30 after a child reported being inappropriately touched by a teacher at Creative Beginnings Early Learning Center on Route 183 in Bern Township, according to detectives.

Since then, investigators said they learned that a 5-year-old boy disclosed to his parents that he was inappropriately touched by his teacher -- "Mr. Andrew" -- on more than one occasion.

As a result of the new complaint, detectives said they decided Thursday to charge McCollin with aggravated indecent assault of a child, institutional sexual assault - child care, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

Detectives said they are continuing their investigation into other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the district attorney's office by calling 610-478-7171.

Creative Beginnings has said that it is cooperating with the investigation.