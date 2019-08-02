New law aims to make college affordable for foster kids
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A new state law set to take effect later this year aims to help kids in foster care get a college education.
The college dream could become a reality for foster children in Pennsylvania.
"It was a concern definitely money was a very big issue I'm also a first generation student," said Kutztown University student Sole Ruiz.
The Fostering Independence Through Education Act signed by Governor Tom Wolf waives tuition and fees for those eligible.
"Well we know nationally not many students from foster care go to college, and we know even more that they don't finish college," said Warren Hilton with Kutztown University.
Berks has been ahead of the curve in helping foster children get a higher education. Kutztown University, in partnership with ChildPromise, offers scholarships and housing opportunities for foster students.
Ruiz is one of those students.
"It's a lot more complicated than people think and it's really kind of frustrating sometimes," she said.
Some qualifications for the new waiver include students must have a high school diploma or GED, and be accepted by a school.
Kutztown University isn't the only local institution working to make access to education a little bit easier.
While not focusing on foster care students Alvernia is also stepping in to help.
"To identify ways to help students that are dealing with problems that accompany homelessness or foster care and helping them identify avenues to college," said Jay Worrall with Alvernia University.
The law will have a big impact on students.
"It makes us actually think that we can become something that a lot of people think we couldn't," said Ruiz.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading Radsport Festival expected to bring in extra business
The third annual Reading Radsport Festival begins on Saturday in West Reading, with events leading up to the West Reading Criterium.Read More »
- Berks family says baby died in inclined sleeper
- New law aims to make college affordable for foster kids
- Police searching for burglary suspect in Reading, West Reading
- Community rallies around boy shot in Reading
- Berks County coroner asking the public for help in next of kin search
- Road reopens, cleanup continues after Reading hazmat incident
Latest From The Newsroom
- From fryer to freezer, Musikfest offers wide array of food options
- Updated Man charged in Palmer Township arson, double homicide
- Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 2nd, 2019
- Man arrested for possession of child pornography
- Man who police shot after firing gun in the air dies from injuries
- American Red Cross to offer counseling to Allentown residents affected by gun violence
- Allentown mayor seeks to make Alsleben permanent police chief
- Updated Quakertown man found to be running drug ring behind bars
- Woman's gun stolen during move
- More dry than wet Saturday with hit or miss t-storms diminishing after dusk