New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU

READING, Pa. - New owners have taken over The Reading Eagle newspaper and WEEU radio.

MediaNews Group now owns the Reading Eagle.

The company also owns The Pottstown Mercury and a number of papers in the area and across the country.

Twilight Broadcasting has taken over WEEU.

The newspaper had been owned by the same family for more than 150 years.

WEEU has served Berks County for nearly 90 years.

Both had been owned by the Reading Eagle Company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in March.