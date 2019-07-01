New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
READING, Pa. - New owners have taken over The Reading Eagle newspaper and WEEU radio.
MediaNews Group now owns the Reading Eagle.
The company also owns The Pottstown Mercury and a number of papers in the area and across the country.
Twilight Broadcasting has taken over WEEU.
The newspaper had been owned by the same family for more than 150 years.
WEEU has served Berks County for nearly 90 years.
Both had been owned by the Reading Eagle Company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in March.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
MediaNews Group now owns the Reading Eagle.Read More »
- Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- Hundreds of quilts sold at Kutztown Folk Festival's quilt barn
- Authorities report Philadelphia man drowns at Blue Marsh Lake
- State police looking for witnesses to fatal Berks County crash
- Bossart, Reading walk it off in sweep of Portland
Latest From The Newsroom
- Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use
- St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers
- Updated Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island
- Volunteers concerned over high grass, weeds in Allentown cemetery
- Updated Harmful algae bloom growing in the water of Lake Hopatcong
- Updated New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
- Updated Positive Parenting: Grocery lessons for kids
- Updated History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round