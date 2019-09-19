New record set at Oley Fair pumpkin weigh-off
OLEY, Pa. - An Exeter Township man squashed a record at the Oley Valley Community Fair's "Pumpkin Patch Weigh Off."
Craig Gardecki's pumpkin "Weirdo" weighed in at 1,477 pounds! That beats the previous record of 1,233 pounds, set in 2015. Gardecki won the weigh off for the second year in a row.
You can check out "Weirdo" and the other gourds in the pumpkin patch at the Oley Fire Company Fairgrounds.
The 73rd Oley Valley Community Fair takes place tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Tower Health, Drexel make joint bid for children's hospital
Berks County-based Tower Health is looking to expand its presence in Philadelphia.Read More »
- Driver dies after car hits pole on Route 724 near Birdsboro
- Folmer resigns after arrest in child porn possession case
- Reading School Board authorizes $52.6M bonds
- New record set at Oley Fair pumpkin weigh-off
- Reading City Council plans to drain lake at Bernhart's Dam
- PHOTOS: Oley Fair pumpkin patch weigh-off
Latest From The Newsroom
- Driver dies after car hits pole on Route 724 near Birdsboro
- WWII veteran from Allentown awarded Bronze Star 74 years after battle
- Tower Health, Drexel make joint bid for children's hospital
- Ahead of City Park event, Reading WWII vet recalls service
- DA: Man charged in shooting death of woman in Allentown
- Fire chief: 2 men dead after plane crash in Monroe County
- Man charged in sex abuse of 3 girls at daycare in Whitehall
- South Whitehall promotes 4 police officers to sergeant
- Reading School Board authorizes $52.6M bonds
- Allentown rezones former incinerator site