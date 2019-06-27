Berks

New South Heidelberg police chief to lead expansion of police services

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 11:08 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:08 PM EDT

New South Heidelberg police chief to lead expansion of police services

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - It's more than just a talking point on a resume.

Newly appointed South Heidelberg Township Police Chief Leon Grim received special recognition for thwarting a robbery attempt when he worked for Wyomissing police.

"In 2008, I was selected to be the Officer of the Year for an incident I was involved in there and it was a very traumatic incident, but I was very proud and honored to be recognized by my peers," Grim said.

Grim opened fire to stop the robbery. Officials say his more than two decades with Wyomissing police, coupled with a decorated military career, made him stand out among 16 candidates applying to lead the force in South Heidelberg.

"His military service, including being awarded the Bronze Star for Valor and his service in the military in two wars," South Heidelberg Township Manager Sean McKee said.

In addition to adjusting to a new department, Chief Grim will also be facing challenges with the addition of two new boroughs next year.

"Well, the challenges are going to be hopefully seamless as far as moving into the two new boroughs, but probably more on the lines of records management," Grim explained. "Integrating the records from Wernersville and Robesonia into South Heidelberg."

The expansion into Wernersville and Robesonia, effective at the beginning of 2020,  means the disbanding of the Western Berks Regional Police Department.

"We did communicate to the councils that those officers are welcome to apply but we're going to hire the best possible candidates, regardless of where they're from," McKee said.

Township officials say four new positions could eventually be added.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

09:51 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 26°
  • 74%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

As one pool reopens, another remains closed for post-flood cleanup in Reading

As one pool reopens, another remains closed for post-flood cleanup in Reading

Fireworks regulations updated in some Berks communities due to safety concerns

Fireworks regulations updated in some Berks communities due to safety concerns

City of Reading aims to use 100% clean energy by 2050
69 News

City of Reading aims to use 100% clean energy by 2050

Sewer issues dominate Spring Township Supervisors meeting
Christina Chelius

Sewer issues dominate Spring Township Supervisors meeting

Diverse lineup announced for Bandshell Concert Series at Reading's City Park
Berks Arts Council

Diverse lineup announced for Bandshell Concert Series at Reading's City Park

Drivers call for more caution after Route 73 crash in Berks

Drivers call for more caution after Route 73 crash in Berks

Tilden Township police officer, 2 Walmart employees help homeless woman living out of car

Tilden Township police officer, 2 Walmart employees help homeless woman living out of car

Man arrested after police say he made explosive device in order to talk to police about aliens
69 News

Man arrested after police say he made explosive device in order to talk to police about aliens

2 injured after crash on Route 73 in Berks
69 News

2 injured after crash on Route 73 in Berks

Protesters renew calls for Berks ICE facility to close

Protesters renew calls for Berks ICE facility to close

Fightins fall to Sea Dogs 4-3

Fightins fall to Sea Dogs 4-3

Muhlenberg Police need help in identifying person of interest in theft
69 News

Muhlenberg Police need help in identifying person of interest in theft

Red Cross gives update on Berks County flooding recovery

Red Cross gives update on Berks County flooding recovery

The great divide: Berks driveway annihilated by flooding separates family from home

The great divide: Berks driveway annihilated by flooding separates family from home

Berks asks residents for flooding damage information

Berks asks residents for flooding damage information

Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks

Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks

"You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods

Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads

Stretch of Franklin Street in Center City Reading to be closed next week

Stretch of Franklin Street in Center City Reading to be closed next week

Parts of Blue Marsh Lake reopen after flooding

Parts of Blue Marsh Lake reopen after flooding

Summer solstice celebration in Bern Township going on as planned despite flooding

Summer solstice celebration in Bern Township going on as planned despite flooding

Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding

Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding

Memorial benches, sculpture still missing after heavy rains hit Reading Museum grounds

Memorial benches, sculpture still missing after heavy rains hit Reading Museum grounds

Police: Man used company credit card to buy over $2k of copper piping, food
Thinkstock

Police: Man used company credit card to buy over $2k of copper piping, food

18-month-old boy pronounced dead after being found in Tilden Township pond
69 News

18-month-old boy pronounced dead after being found in Tilden Township pond

Driver in deadly DUI crash that killed boyfriend sentenced

Driver in deadly DUI crash that killed boyfriend sentenced

Man dies after suffering medical event before crash

Man dies after suffering medical event before crash

Storms cause problems across Berks County

Storms cause problems across Berks County

Heavy rain to blame for sinkhole, other problems in Reading

Heavy rain to blame for sinkhole, other problems in Reading

Spring fire station floods as crews respond to storm calls
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Spring fire station floods as crews respond to storm calls

KU signs dual enrollment agreements with 3 Berks districts
Kutztown University

KU signs dual enrollment agreements with 3 Berks districts

KU, RACC agreement with SAM to benefit social work students

KU, RACC agreement with SAM to benefit social work students

Greater Reading Chamber: Economic development looking up

Greater Reading Chamber: Economic development looking up

WEEU to stay on air; license bought by Twilight Broadcasting
69 News

WEEU to stay on air; license bought by Twilight Broadcasting

Woman jailed on assault charges after stabbing in Reading

Woman jailed on assault charges after stabbing in Reading

BARTA approves proposed changes to bus routes, schedules
69 News

BARTA approves proposed changes to bus routes, schedules

PHOTOS: Flash flooding impact, aftermath in Berks
Kevin Fitzsimmons | 69 News

PHOTOS: Flash flooding impact, aftermath in Berks

Heavy rain closes Blue Marsh Lake, Reading's Schlegel pool
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Heavy rain closes Blue Marsh Lake, Reading's Schlegel pool

VIEWER VIDEO: Floodwater rushes across Wawa parking lot

VIEWER VIDEO: Floodwater rushes across Wawa parking lot

Water woes: Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Berks
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Water woes: Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Berks

School improvement plans outlined for Reading School Board
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

School improvement plans outlined for Reading School Board

Reading United continues hot streak, tops Evergreen FC 2-0

Reading United continues hot streak, tops Evergreen FC 2-0

Police still seeking 3 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz

Police still seeking 3 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz

Reading wins 3rd straight, takes game one over Akron
69 Sports

Reading wins 3rd straight, takes game one over Akron

PHOTOS: A Flock of Seagulls plays free concert in Reading
69 News

PHOTOS: A Flock of Seagulls plays free concert in Reading

Gov. Wolf declares 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day' in Pa.

Gov. Wolf declares 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day' in Pa.

Band's fans flock to SPAC for Downtown Alive concert
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Band's fans flock to SPAC for Downtown Alive concert

NJ native hired to lead Berks ARL as new executive director

NJ native hired to lead Berks ARL as new executive director

Reading Eagle's new owner reveals plans to cut 81 jobs
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Reading Eagle's new owner reveals plans to cut 81 jobs

Fightin Phils to help Yuengling celebrate 190th anniversary
Yuengling

Fightin Phils to help Yuengling celebrate 190th anniversary