New South Heidelberg police chief to lead expansion of police services

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - It's more than just a talking point on a resume.

Newly appointed South Heidelberg Township Police Chief Leon Grim received special recognition for thwarting a robbery attempt when he worked for Wyomissing police.

"In 2008, I was selected to be the Officer of the Year for an incident I was involved in there and it was a very traumatic incident, but I was very proud and honored to be recognized by my peers," Grim said.

Grim opened fire to stop the robbery. Officials say his more than two decades with Wyomissing police, coupled with a decorated military career, made him stand out among 16 candidates applying to lead the force in South Heidelberg.

"His military service, including being awarded the Bronze Star for Valor and his service in the military in two wars," South Heidelberg Township Manager Sean McKee said.

In addition to adjusting to a new department, Chief Grim will also be facing challenges with the addition of two new boroughs next year.

"Well, the challenges are going to be hopefully seamless as far as moving into the two new boroughs, but probably more on the lines of records management," Grim explained. "Integrating the records from Wernersville and Robesonia into South Heidelberg."

The expansion into Wernersville and Robesonia, effective at the beginning of 2020, means the disbanding of the Western Berks Regional Police Department.

"We did communicate to the councils that those officers are welcome to apply but we're going to hire the best possible candidates, regardless of where they're from," McKee said.

Township officials say four new positions could eventually be added.