New year underway for students in Reading School District
Grade reconfiguration among biggest changes
READING, Pa. - Thursday morning brought an early wake-up call for nearly 18,000 schoolchildren in Reading.
It was the first day of school in the Reading School District, and with a new school year, comes some changes for some of the schools, the students, and the staff.
At Amanda Stout Elementary School on South 10th Street, classes resumed for the first time since Independence Day fireworks sparked a fire that damaged the school's roof and five of its classrooms.
Across town, the new school year brought with it a changing of the guard at Lauer's Park Elementary School for the first time in more than three decades.
Longtime principal Gordon Hoodak retired over the summer. Taking is his place is Jasmin Sanchez-Lopez, a former assistant principal in the district. She was on hand Thursday morning to greet students as they arrived for the start of classes.
Many RSD students are also finding themselves attending a new school this year. The district reconfigured some of its grades, sending ninth graders to the high school and placing students in fifth through eighth grades in one of the city's now-five middle schools.
The fifth middle school -- Central -- is the former intermediate high school on North 12th Street, located across Walnut Street from City Park.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
-
LIVE: North Carolina governor's briefing on Hurricane Dorian
4 p.m.: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials hold a media...Read More »
-
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian's wind, waves batter Frying Pan Tower
Strong winds and waves from Hurricane Dorian can be seen pounding the...Read More »
Berks Area News
-
New year underway for students in Reading School District
Thursday morning brought an early wake-up call for nearly 18,000 schoolchildren in Reading.Read More »
- Berks woman pleads 'no contest' in child abuse case
- Efforts to save Epler School advance with planned meeting
- Playoff fever hits Baseballtown as R-Phils begin playoffs
- Jynx, retired Berks sheriff K9, finishes cancer treatment
- Reading Fightin Phils drop game-one to Trenton Thunder, 4-3
- School teachers take advantage of popular consignment sale
Latest From The Newsroom
- Cottingham Stadium renovations to cost Easton School District at least $20M
- 55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
- City, state officials criticize judge's comment about Allentown turning into 'cesspool'
- 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Lower Nazareth Twp.
- Updated Rodale, LVHN partner to expand access to affordable produce
- Out and About: Season's bounties highlight festivals
- Updated Lutron Electronics co-founder Ruth R. Spira dies
- Updated Police: Attacker knocks woman cold, steals her phone
- Updated Bethlehem man accused of slashing woman with box cutter
- Schuylkill County man on the run from police for months allowed to serve as own attorney