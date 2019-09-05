New year underway for students in Reading School District

READING, Pa. - Thursday morning brought an early wake-up call for nearly 18,000 schoolchildren in Reading.

It was the first day of school in the Reading School District, and with a new school year, comes some changes for some of the schools, the students, and the staff.

At Amanda Stout Elementary School on South 10th Street, classes resumed for the first time since Independence Day fireworks sparked a fire that damaged the school's roof and five of its classrooms.

Across town, the new school year brought with it a changing of the guard at Lauer's Park Elementary School for the first time in more than three decades.

Longtime principal Gordon Hoodak retired over the summer. Taking is his place is Jasmin Sanchez-Lopez, a former assistant principal in the district. She was on hand Thursday morning to greet students as they arrived for the start of classes.

Many RSD students are also finding themselves attending a new school this year. The district reconfigured some of its grades, sending ninth graders to the high school and placing students in fifth through eighth grades in one of the city's now-five middle schools.

The fifth middle school -- Central -- is the former intermediate high school on North 12th Street, located across Walnut Street from City Park.