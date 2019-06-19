NJ native hired to lead Berks ARL as new executive director

Alexis Pagoulatos

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - One of Berks County's animal welfare organizations is about to come under new leadership.

The Animal Rescue League announced Wednesday that its board of directors has hired Alexis Pagoulatos to serve as the ARL's executive director.

Pagoulatos, who brings more than two decades of experience in animal welfare to her new job, comes from the Routt County Humane Society in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where she served as the executive director for the past three years and oversaw a $16-million capital campaign to build a new shelter.

"Alexis' experience and leadership impressed our board immediately," said Shelly Nowotarski, the president of the ARL's board. "Her dedication to animal welfare and creating tangible results for the betterment of animals and her community are exactly the qualities we were looking for in a candidate. We believe she will build upon the foundation that was recently laid with our no-kill initiative, and her experience will help lead us to the next phase of our development as a progressive shelter."

The New Jersey native also has more than 15 years of experience as a public relations executive, focusing her efforts primarily in the healthcare industry.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team of professionals who are deeply passionate about the welfare of all animals in need in Berks County," Pagoulatos said. "The ARL is on the cusp of yet another exciting evolutionary phase, and I am honored to have been chosen to bring my communications, animal welfare and community partnership experience to help lead the organization."

Pagoulatos, who will begin her new job on July 1, replaces Tom Hubric, who announced his resignation from the ARL in April.