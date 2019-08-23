Northern Berks Regional PD launches 'Operation Safe Kids'
'We will be more visible than we ever have'
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Police departments around Berks County are preparing for all that comes with the start of another school year.
In the Leesport area, the Northern Berks Regional Police Department announced Friday that it has launched "Operation Safe Kids."
The department, which covers the Schuylkill Valley School District and the municipalities of Leesport and Maidencreek and Ontelaunee townships, said it will be maximizing its officers' presence around the district's three schools as well as school buses and their routes and stops.
"The police officers will be interacting with schoolchildren and parents," Chief Brian Horner said in a news release.
The police said they want to put particular emphasis on educating drivers that passing a stopped school bus while children are getting on and off is both dangerous and illegal.
"We want to raise public awareness about the potential consequences and reduce the occurrence of illegal school bus passes," Horner said. "We will be more visible than we ever have and taking action to address any traffic violations that are observed."
Pennsylvania's penalty for anyone passing a school bus with its red signals activated is a $250 fine and a 60-day suspension of the driver's license, police said.
Schuylkill Valley's students will return to school for their first day of classes on Monday.
