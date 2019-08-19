Now open: 1st of 2 roundabouts at Routes 73, 662 in Oley

Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

OLEY TWP., Pa. - More than a year after Berks County's first roundabout made its debut, drivers are now navigating their way around another one.

A roundabout at the eastern intersection of Routes 73 and 662 in Oley Township has opened to motorists more than a year ahead of the project's scheduled completion date of October 2020.

The center of the roundabout still requires some concrete work. That should be done over the next month or two, according to PennDOT.

The $5.7-million project also includes the construction of a roundabout at the western intersection of Routes 73 and 662. That is expected to open before the end of the year, officials said.

The two intersections have experienced a number of bad crashes over the years, including one that killed an Oley Valley High School student in 2011.

Berks County's first roundabout, located at Routes 222 and 662 in Richmond Township, south of Kutztown, fully opened to traffic in July 2018.

More roundabouts are planned for other intersections along Route 222, and a roundabout is under construction on Route 183 in Bern Township.