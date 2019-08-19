Now open: 1st of 2 roundabouts at Routes 73, 662 in Oley
OLEY TWP., Pa. - More than a year after Berks County's first roundabout made its debut, drivers are now navigating their way around another one.
A roundabout at the eastern intersection of Routes 73 and 662 in Oley Township has opened to motorists more than a year ahead of the project's scheduled completion date of October 2020.
The center of the roundabout still requires some concrete work. That should be done over the next month or two, according to PennDOT.
The $5.7-million project also includes the construction of a roundabout at the western intersection of Routes 73 and 662. That is expected to open before the end of the year, officials said.
The two intersections have experienced a number of bad crashes over the years, including one that killed an Oley Valley High School student in 2011.
Berks County's first roundabout, located at Routes 222 and 662 in Richmond Township, south of Kutztown, fully opened to traffic in July 2018.
More roundabouts are planned for other intersections along Route 222, and a roundabout is under construction on Route 183 in Bern Township.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks ARL sees uptick in parvovirus, offers vaccine clinics
Dog owners in Berks County are being advised to check their pet's medical records.Read More »
- Tractor-trailer crash on I-78 sends driver to hospital
- Wishing well, memorial established at Exeter high school
- Now open: 1st of 2 roundabouts at Routes 73, 662 in Oley
- Cracker to headline last Downtown Alive concert of 2019
- Fall fun: Corn Cob Acres set for start of 10th season
- KI pills to be distributed to people near nuclear plant
Latest From The Newsroom
- Heat, humidity, and thunderstorm chances linger through Thursday
- Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement
- Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
- Tractor-trailer crash on I-78 sends driver to hospital
- IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday
- Police: Woman leaves 3 kids in car and hits the casino floor
- Updated Treating eczema in infancy could help prevent food allergies
- Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County
- DeSales University helps new students break the ice with Character U challenge
- Emmaus Borough Council gets update from vision committee