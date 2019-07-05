Officials: Fireworks set fire that damaged school in Reading
READING, Pa. - A fire that officials said was sparked by fireworks damaged an elementary school in Reading late Thursday night.
Firefighters were dispatched around 10:20 p.m. to Amanda Stout Elementary School on South 10th Street for the report of a fire on the school's roof.
No one was injured, but the fire damaged the roof of the school's Benner's Court addition, a parking garage below, and five classrooms, according to the school district.
About 15 minutes later, firefighters were called to a house fire near North Second and Elm streets. The cause of that fire is not yet known.
As for Amanda Stout, the district said its summer school and summer feeding programs will resume in the school's main building on Monday.
