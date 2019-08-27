Reading looks to boost sports, entertainment revenue
READING, Pa. - When it comes to sports and entertainment, the roar of the crowd can tell a story, but the most recent revenue numbers in Reading show a sharp decline in admission fee tax revenue from last year to this year.
"When I was looking at the numbers, I said, 'Wow, the numbers are low,'" said Maria Rodriguez, interim city auditor.
The revenue comes from the Reading Fightin Phils, the Reading Royals, the Santander Arena, and the Santander Performing Arts Center. The city received $340,000 in revenue in the first six months of last year, but only $179,000 during the same six month period this year.
"Because by not having that many events, we're not bringing more revenue for the admission fee tax, but also for the whole economy of the city," Rodriguez said.
David Farrar, the Royals' new general manager, said his team is preparing to carve a new financial path on the ice.
"We have to have a full-time effort of marketing and group sales and just pushing the word that the team's here and when they're playing," Farrar said.
Additionally, concerts and events at the arena and performing arts center took a significant hit. Berks County Convention Center Authority representatives said Reading is losing business to the PPL Center in Allentown and the Mann Center in Philadelphia, and they need to adjust their booking and promotions strategy.
"I think a good mixture. You don't want to put all your eggs in one basket," said Michael Fiucci with the Berks County Convention Center Authority. "Family events, concerts. In the past, we've done well with country bands. I'd like to see more of them. They seem to draw real well."
Maria Rodriguez, the city's interim auditor, said it will take a team effort from the city and event organizers to reverse this revenue course.
"My biggest recommendation is the administration to take a proactive approach and talk to the those sources that bring more revenue, so we can be up to what we were bringing in the previous years," she said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
- Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay
Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe
"How many more of us have to be harassed, bullied, assaulted, and raped before real accountability is enforced?"Read More »
- Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
- Berks could lose millions for county transportation projects
- Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
- Should Reading bring back quality-of-life inspectors?
- Parents speak out against plan to close Pine Forge school
- Reading looks to boost sports, entertainment revenue
Latest From The Newsroom
- Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial
- Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
- Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing friend while showing him gun
- Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty
- New Jersey court ruling lets assisted suicide go ahead
- Updated Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project
- Health Beat: Type 2 drugs: Life-changing for Type 1 diabetes
- Ribbon-cutting celebrates reconstruction of water system in Monroe County
- Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
- Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe