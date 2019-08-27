Reading looks to boost sports, entertainment revenue

READING, Pa. - When it comes to sports and entertainment, the roar of the crowd can tell a story, but the most recent revenue numbers in Reading show a sharp decline in admission fee tax revenue from last year to this year.

"When I was looking at the numbers, I said, 'Wow, the numbers are low,'" said Maria Rodriguez, interim city auditor.

The revenue comes from the Reading Fightin Phils, the Reading Royals, the Santander Arena, and the Santander Performing Arts Center. The city received $340,000 in revenue in the first six months of last year, but only $179,000 during the same six month period this year.

"Because by not having that many events, we're not bringing more revenue for the admission fee tax, but also for the whole economy of the city," Rodriguez said.

David Farrar, the Royals' new general manager, said his team is preparing to carve a new financial path on the ice.

"We have to have a full-time effort of marketing and group sales and just pushing the word that the team's here and when they're playing," Farrar said.

Additionally, concerts and events at the arena and performing arts center took a significant hit. Berks County Convention Center Authority representatives said Reading is losing business to the PPL Center in Allentown and the Mann Center in Philadelphia, and they need to adjust their booking and promotions strategy.

"I think a good mixture. You don't want to put all your eggs in one basket," said Michael Fiucci with the Berks County Convention Center Authority. "Family events, concerts. In the past, we've done well with country bands. I'd like to see more of them. They seem to draw real well."

Maria Rodriguez, the city's interim auditor, said it will take a team effort from the city and event organizers to reverse this revenue course.

"My biggest recommendation is the administration to take a proactive approach and talk to the those sources that bring more revenue, so we can be up to what we were bringing in the previous years," she said.