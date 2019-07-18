Ongoing operations solid for Novartis

Image License MGN Image Image License MGN Image

The pharmaceutical industry may be in flux, and overall it has lagged behind the run-up in the stock market in 2019. But Novartis, which spun-off its Alcon subsidiary in April, remains a solid BUY recommendation based upon the consensus of 22 analysts as reported in CNN News.

The company reported solid results for the second quarter and first half of 2019 for its continuing operations. Alcon results up to the time of the spin-off were recorded as discontinued operations.

Commenting on the results, Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said: "Novartis delivered an exceptional first half performance in 2019 as a focused medicines company with strong sales and productivity driving double digit core operating income growth with margin expansion. We increased our full year guidance for both sales and core operating income in light of our strong momentum."

First Half 2019 Continuing Operations

Net sales were $ 22.9 billion in the first half, an increase of 8 percent at constant exchange rates, driven by volume growth of 11 percent. The strength came primarily from 3 drugs: COSENTYX (for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing), ENTRESTO (for heart failure) and LUTATHERA (for gastroenteropancreatic cancer). Strong volume growth was partly offset by the negative impacts of pricing (-2 percent) and generic competition (-1 percent).

Operating income was $4.9 billion, an increase of 11 percent compared to 2018, mainly driven by higher sales and improved gross margin, partly offset by growth investments and legal provisions. Core operating income was $ 6.9 billion, up 19 percent.

Net income was $ 4.0 billion, a decrease of 56 percent, as 2018 benefited from a $ 5.7 billion net gain recognized from the sale of Novartis's stake in the GSK (Glaxo Smith Kline) consumer healthcare joint venture. Core net income was $5.9 billion, up 16 percent.

Innovative Medicines delivered net sales of $18.1 billion (+5%, +10% cc) in the first half, an increase of 10 percent over 2018. Pharmaceuticals Business Unit grew 10 percent, driven by COSENTYX and ENTRESTO. Oncology grew 9 percent, driven by LUTATHERA, as well as PROMACTA/REVOLADE (for Hepatitis C), TAFINLAR + MEKINST (for melanoma) and KISQALI (for metastatic breast cancer). Volume contributed 11 percent to sales growth while generic competition had a negative impact of 1 percent. Net pricing had a negligible impact.

Sandoz net sales were $ 4.8 billion, an increase of 1 percent, driven by volume growth of 9 percent partially offset by 8 percent price erosion, mainly in the US. Excluding the US, net sales grew 6 percent.

Global sales of Biopharmaceuticals grew 14 percent, driven by continued strong double-digit growth in Europe from Rixathon (rituximab) for lymphoma, Hyrimoz (adalimumab) for rheumatoid arthritis and Erelzi (etanercept) for psoriatic arthritis.

R&D - Key Developments

\ZOLGENSMA (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) was launched in the US following FDA approval. ZOLGENSMA is approved for the treatment of patients less than 2 years of age with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and bi-allelic mutations of the SMN1 (survival of motor neuron) gene regardless of SMN2 back-up gene copy number (all types). The patient group includes pre-symptomatic newborns who are diagnosed by genetic testing.

PIQRAY (alpelisib, formerly BYL719) was approved and launched in the US as the first and only treatment specifically for patients with a PIK3CA mutation in advanced breast cancer. PIQRAY was the first new drug application approved under the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program.

Novartis (NYSE: NVS), with offices in King of Prussia, sells products that reach nearly 1 billion people globally.