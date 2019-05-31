Ongoing potential for severe weather hampering cleanup effort in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Pa. - Many are still assessing damage and retelling encounters with an EF2 tornado that packed 120 mile-per-hour winds in the Morgantown area.

"Well, we were just sitting in the living room and the next thing you know my son is screaming, 'Go to the basement!'," said Steven Fritz of Morgantown.

Fritz says the tornado took down his roof and his big tree. He's amazed at how the rest of Main Street looks mostly unscathed.

"Couple little things in the neighbor's house, but nothing this way," he said as he pointed down Main Street.

As cleanup continues, people are still keeping their eyes on the skies.

"I think with what I'm watching on the news is just severe thunderstorms, but you never know," Fritz said. "We'll just buckle down the hatches and watch you guys on the news."

The Morgantown Community Church is one of at least ten organizations helping storm victims.

"Right away, we rented multiple wood choppers, commercial size, had someone lend their dump truck to clean up debris from as many properties as possible," said D.J. Grick of Morgantown Community Church.

The Morgantown Coffee House, Great Clips and Unique Pet Care have also extended offers to storm victims, even as more potential severe weather is hindering ongoing recovery efforts.

"We made the decision not to try and go out and get projects done tonight, we just figured it wasn't worth trying to coordinate and have them cancelled because of the storms again," said Grick.