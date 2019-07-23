Oversized vehicle brings down poles, wires on Route 61

LEESPORT, Pa. - Drivers on a stretch of Rout 61 in Berks County found themselves faced with quite a mess Tuesday morning.

A vehicle hauling an oversized load brought down a number of utility poles and wires on the southbound side of the highway in Leesport.

Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane between Cherry Street and Orchard Lane while crews worked to clean up the mangled mess, much of which was contained to a grassy area alongside the highway.

Met-Ed reports about 250 of its customers in the area are without electricity. The estimated restoration time is between noon and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

This is the second major mess on Route 61 in the Leesport area in the past 11 days. On July 12, a truck hauling trash rolled onto its side in the southbound lanes at Mohrsville Road in Ontelaunee Township, less than two miles north of Tuesday's mishap.

The truck spilled its load of trash onto the highway, and a motorcycle and several vehicles at a car dealership were damaged when the truck overturned, police said.