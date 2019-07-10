Toppled tractor-trailer stops traffic on I-78 West in Berks

UPPER BERN TWP., Pa. - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer caused traffic troubles on Interstate 78 in Berks County for a few hours Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-78 at milepost 25.5 in Upper Bern Township.

That's about four miles west of the Route 61 interchange, where all westbound motorists were initially being diverted off the highway.

The crash involved a construction vehicle and a FedEx tandem tractor-trailer, the latter of which rolled onto its side and blocked both lanes of westbound travel, according to emergency dispatchers.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Crews cleared the scene and reopened the highway around 11:30 a.m.