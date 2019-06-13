Pa. auditor general to examine ICE detention center in Berks

READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania's top fiscal watchdog is putting a Berks County center that houses immigrant children and their families under the microscope.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced Thursday that he will review the Berks County Residential Center's treatment of its detainees.

The 96-bed facility in Bern Township is owned by Berks County and leased by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Because the center is one of only three such facilities in the United States and the only one that is government-owned, I feel an obligation to ensure that detainees are being treated correctly," DePasquale said during a news conference in Reading.

DePasquale cited reports over the last several years of former detainees describing inadequate health care, sexual abuse, and other health and human rights abuses inside the center.

"Given these past reports, I want to make sure that the children and adults who are detained are being treated appropriately and compassionately," DePasquale said. "Children, in particular, can bear lifelong emotional scars from such experiences."

The building, DePasquale said, had been licensed for about 20 years by the state Department of Human Services as a child residential facility, but the department did not renew its license in 2016 because, it said, the facility was not licensed to house the adults it was holding. That matter remains under administrative review.

DePasquale said his review will include a look at the Department of Human Services' inspections of the facility. He expects to release his report later this year.

Several groups supporting the review showed up for the news conference, but they are asking for more than a review. They want the center shut down.

The county commissioners said they learned about plans to launch the review after the news conference.

"Shockingly, the auditor general announced that Berks County knew about this, which is simply not true," said Commissioner Christian Leinbach.

He said, however, that the commissioners welcome DePasquale's review. Each year, Leinbach said state and federal authorities review the facility. often making unannounced visits.

"We have 20-plus staff from the United States Surgeon General's office in that facility. The Berks County Intermediate Unit provides high-tech classrooms. There's a library that includes material in other languages," Leinbach said.

He said contrary to the reports, the people in the facility are well taken care of, and the county has nothing to hide.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released the following statement in response to DePasquale's announcement:

"The Berks Family Residential Center (BFRC) will continue to provide a safe and humane environment for families as they go through the immigration process. BFRC supports all sanctioned local, state, and federal investigations into the safety and welfare of our residents."

BFRC has an outstanding track record with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services and is regularly awarded exceptional ratings concerning the health, safety, and treatment of residents residing at the Center. "

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is committed to ensuring that those in our custody reside in safe and humane environments and under appropriate conditions."

We are aware of Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced investigation and are committed to transparency throughout the process."

The center has been the site of several high-profile protests over the years, and U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Bernie Sanders are among lawmakers who have called for it to be shut down.

"The government should not be in the painful and inhumane business of locking up families who have fled unspeakable violence in Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and other countries throughout the world," Sanders told a crowd during a presidential campaign rally in Reading in 2016.

DePasquale held his news conference in Reading City Council chambers, but the city has nothing to do with the center's operation.