Pa. lawmakers ponder idea of school district consolidation

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has 500 school districts, including 18 in Berks County. Now, state lawmakers are taking a closer look to see if consolidating could mean savings for taxpayers.

"Some school districts are already doing it. What we'd like to do is encourage more cooperation," said state Sen. David Argall, a Republican who represents Berks and Schuylkill counties.

In a bipartisan collaboration, Argall and Sen. Lisa Boscola, a Democrat who represents Lehigh and Northampton counties, held a public workshop at the Capitol to discuss the possibility of widespread school district consolidation.

"I think you're talking possible incentives to look at this rather than a one-size-fits-all mandate," Argall said.

Other state leaders and education representatives on the panel provided pros and cons of such a move.

"So, does a merger make sense when there is an opportunity for school districts to share services to enhance the kind of education? Opportunities like AP classes or pre-kindergarten classes or sports activities and arts and music education?" asked state Sen. Judy Schwank, a Berks County Democrat.

Lawmakers said when you're talking about consolidating school districts, you can't just have a blanket overhaul. You'll have to deal with each case on an individual basis.

"You need to be careful that, sometimes consolidation makes sense, but if you end up with more bureaucracy," said Argall.

Some on the panel brought up places like Maryland, where there's one superintendent for an entire county.

But that model might not fit Pennsylvania because of how widespread some counties are. There's also a chance there could be multiple deputy superintendents, which could mean more administrative costs.

"The goal is more money for the students," Argall said.