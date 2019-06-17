Pair of Reading buildings to benefit from tax credit program

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The state has given a boost to a pair of development projects in Reading.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and the Historical and Museum Commission announced Monday two dozen recipients of historic preservation tax credits.

GoggleWorks II

One of the recipients is the GoggleWorks complex and its planned expansion in Reading's Entertainment Square, estimated to cost about $6 million.

Plans call for the nonprofit Our City Reading Inc. to receive $200,000 in tax credits to help it convert the building at 201 Washington Street, known as GoggleWorks II, into apartments for artists at the GoggleWorks.

The 19th-century building, which originally served as a factory for the making of optical lenses and protective eyewear, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"Maintaining our stock of historic buildings is vital not just for preserving Pennsylvania's history, but for promoting investment in our communities and boosting the local economy," said Dennis Davin, the DCED secretary.

The GoggleWorks II project was awarded in 2014 a $2-million economic growth initiatitve grant from then-Gov. Tom Corbett's administration.

Corbit Brothers building

Developer Alan Shuman will receive a $50,000 tax credit for his efforts to rehabilitate the vacant Corbit Brothers building at 147 North Fifth Street into office space. The project is estimated to cost $945,000. The building is located in the city's Callowhill Historic District.

"These tax credits help communities get new uses out of historic properties to ensure they're making the area a better place to live, work, and play," Davin said.