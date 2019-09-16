Pair of stolen goats found and returned to owners

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Pair of stolen goats found and returned owners Pair of stolen goats found and returned owners

ROCKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa - Ivy and Bubba, a couple of "kids" from Rockland Township, are back home safe and sound, after going missing late Wednesday night. "It was a relief because we didn't know what had happened to them," farm owner Ericka Ernst said.

Ernst and her husband, Kevin, live on a farm in Rockland Township, They say their pet goats were stolen, for the second time within a month. The first time, a few weeks back, Bubba and Ivy were stolen in broad daylight. They were found days later, abandoned more than 15 miles away, near Cabela's in Tilden Township. "It was bad, hard, they're like your pets and kind of like having your dogs stolen," Ernst explained.

Ernst says her daughter raised Bubba and Ivy. She took her senior pictures with the goats, and was often found sleeping in their pen. "She was upset cause she thought she was not gonna get them back the second time, we all thought that," Ericka's husband, Kevin Ernst recalled.

In the wake of the most recent theft, the family scoured local farm auctions, and searched the surrounding area for days. Just as they were beginning to lose hope, they received a call from a boy who had found two goats, roaming around in a cemetery in Dryville. "... and he heard crying in the middle of the cemetery so when he went to look he found these two goats," Ericka Ernst explained. The boy already had a pet goat at home, and had called his mom to tell her he would be bringing the pair home. His mom, who had seen the original story about the missing goats on 69 news on Friday, proceeded to contact the Ernst family. They dropped off the goats that same night. The family, says they're now filled with relief and gratefulness for return of their beloved pets. However, the fear of losing Bubba and Ivy for a third time, still knaws at them. "We're just upset with what happened, still upset," Kevin Ernst said.

The family is offering a 500 dollar reward, for anyone with information leading to the capture of the culprit. They're also stepping up security around the barn, and keeping an extra close eye, on their "kids." "Doing the best we can to try to keep them home from now on," Kevin Ernst said.