Parking enforcement begins next week at West Reading Shopping Center
WEST READING, Pa. - Penn Avenue shoppers who park at the West Reading Shopping Center will have to pay up beginning Tuesday.
It will cost $1 per hour to use the numbered spaces at the shopping center. There are two parking kiosks on the Penn Avenue side of the lot.
Officials say the goal is to improve parking in the borough.
Parking for customers of the shopping center will still be free.
