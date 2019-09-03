Parking in West Reading lot now comes at a cost for drivers
WEST READING, Pa. - Parking in West Reading could soon cost you, depending on where you park in the borough.
The borough has been preparing to roll out a pay-to-park plan on a privately-owned lot on Penn Avenue for nearly a year.
Starting Tuesday, 100 spots painted in white on the lot will cost $1 an hour; the spots painted yellow will be free for drivers shopping in the stores surrounding the lot.
"Parking on the streets, as you can see, is very limited," said driver Gail Clifford.
"I don't know," said driver Richard Shila. "They need more parking. That's what they need.
Parking on the lot has been meant for folks visiting the shops in the strip, but over the years, drivers, in some cases, have parked there and shopped elsewhere. Now, through a partnership between the borough and the lot owner, the 100 spaces -- painted white and numbered -- are open to the public for a fee.
"It's been a challenge for as many years as I've been here," said West Reading Main Street Manager Mark Ratcliffe.
Parking in the spots can be paid for at a kiosk or on the MobileNow app.
As expected, paid parking comes with mixed reactions.
"I don't like the idea," said Clifford. "A dollar an hour is a bit much."
"It doesn't bother me," Shila said. "That's what happens with growth."
Borough leaders said needing to figure out parking is a good sign.
"When I came here 20 years ago, half the merchants or half the store fronts were vacant," Ratcliffe said. "Parking was not a problem, and the fact that it's problem is, because now, all of our storefronts are full."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police: 4 arrested in theft of 45 guns from shop in Oley
"They were a range of different calibers -- 9mm, .45, .380 -- so more of your modern guns."Read More »
- Berks ARL expecting cats, dogs displaced by Hurricane Dorian
- Field of Screams cast creates chaos in 69-WFMZ newsroom
- Parking in West Reading lot now comes at a cost for drivers
- PHOTOS: Field of Screams' cast scares up some fun, fright
- Berks couple restores former town hall as co-working hub
- Stormy weather dampens Labor Day plans for some in Berks
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bridge replacement to create massive detours for those who take Pa. Turnpike this weekend
- Police: 4 arrested in theft of 45 guns from shop in Oley
- Radio personality Jeff Frank, who raised money for charity, dies at 70
- Updated 73-year-old Emmaus man dies after lawn tractor accident at golf club
- Updated Walmart to stop some ammo sales, ask to not open carry guns
- Berks ARL expecting cats, dogs displaced by Hurricane Dorian
- Woman shoots neighbor, self in Chester County veterans living facility, police say
- After 10 years of efforts, largest conservation acquisition in Lehigh Valley history completed
- Field of Screams cast creates chaos in 69-WFMZ newsroom
- 2 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Lowhill Township