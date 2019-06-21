Parts of Blue Marsh Lake reopen after flooding
Parts of Blue Marsh Lake have reopened after flooding forced it to close.
The Day Use Area at the lake is back open, and the boat launches are also open again.
All of the recreation areas were closed Friday, because of the flooding and heavy rain.
A swimming area is still closed due to high bacteria levels.
Officials increased the amount of water being released at the dam to lower the lake levels.
