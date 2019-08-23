Penn National gets township's OK for mini-casino near York
SPRINGETTSBURY TWP., Pa. - Penn National Gaming has moved a step closer to operating a mini-casino in York County.
Springettsbury Township supervisors approved Thursday night the Berks County-based company's plans for Hollywood Casino York.
Penn National plans to open the mini-casino in a space formerly occupied by Sears at the York Galleria Mall off Route 30.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board must still give its final approval.
Penn National won the license to operate the casino in York County with a $50.1-million bid in the state's first auction of 10 Category 4 licenses.
The minimum bid required by the state was $7.5 million to operate up to 750 slot machines. An additional $2.5 million allows the company to operate 30 table games.
Penn National has already gotten the go-ahead to operate a mini-casino in Caernarvon Township, Berks County. It won that licence in a subsequent auction with a bid of just $3 over the $7.5-million minimum.
Penn National also operates the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County, near Harrisburg.
