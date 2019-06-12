Penn National presents case for mini-casino in Caernarvon
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Penn National Gaming is undertaking one of the final steps in winning approval for its plans to build and operate a mini-casino in Berks County.
The Wyomissing-based company presented its plans for the proposed Hollywood Casino Morgantown to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board in Harrisburg on Wednesday.
Penn National wants to build the casino in Caernarvon Township, where the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Interstate 176 and Route 10 come together.
The plans, which have already won unanimous support from the township's supervisors, call for 30 table games and 750 slot machines, along with bars, a restaurant, food court, and entertainment lounge.
Company officials shared with the state's gaming regulators their expectations of the casino's impact on the state and local economy, traffic, and the community as a whole.
Penn National said the casino, once up and running, would support more than 1,700 jobs, including 311 in Caernarvon Township, and generate $1.9 million in personal income, sales, and business taxes.
Despite the township's support for the casino, the plans have been met with some opposition from nearby residents and those who live outside the area.
The company said it hopes to open the casino in late-2020.
