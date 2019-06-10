PennDOT: 3rd-party tester improperly issued CDLs at BCTC

BERN TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is requiring many commercial truck drivers who obtained their license through the Berks Career and Technology Center to retake the test.

PennDOT said a third-party tester "improperly conducted skills tests."

Dozens of truck drivers spent part of their weekend practicing straight-line backing to prepare for commercial driver's tests, the second time around.

Truck driver Nick Blank said he and many other drivers who went through the Berks Career and Technology Center received letters from PennDOT requiring them to retake the test.

"It's just ridiculous," Blank told 69 News. "They don't realize how many people's careers are on the lines."

The BCTC suspended its commercial drivers license testing program in February. At that time, school officials said PennDOT was auditing the program.

BCTC also said at the time it's continuing to offer classroom and on-road instruction.

The center said it would assist students who need to retake the test.