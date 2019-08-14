PennDOT to shift bridge work to northbound side of Route 222
Work being done on 2 bridges in Ephrata area
EPHRATA TWP., Pa. - Drivers who travel Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster will soon find a change as they make their way through a work zone near Ephrata.
PennDOT is preparing to shift a single-lane traffic pattern from the southbound side of the highway to the northbound side.
The transition will get underway at 7 p.m. Wednesday, when a contractor will begin removing concrete barriers on the southbound bridges over Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township and Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County.
At some point Thursday night, PennDOT said its contractor will be ready to have both southbound lanes open for travel.
Then, between 8 p.m. Friday and the early-morning hours of Saturday, PennDOT said northbound drivers can expect to encounter rolling road blocks, allowing the contractor to set a new single-lane traffic pattern in the right lane, place concrete barriers to separate the open lane from the work zone, and paint new traffic lines.
From that point, northbound travelers should expect to encounter single-lane restrictions through November 22, as the contractor completes the third and fourth stages of work to rehabilitate the bridges over Pleasant Valley Road and Glenwood Drive.
The work is part of a $5-million, multi-year contract to rehabilitate four mainline bridges and five overhead bridges along Route 222.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Rita's extends fundraiser for victims of fatal crash in NC
A fundraiser for a Berks County family impacted by a tragedy 500 miles away from home will go on much longer than first planned.Read More »
- PennDOT to shift bridge work to northbound side of Route 222
- Smoke sends some to hospital from nursing home in Muhlenberg
- Stage set for Prince's former band to rock downtown Reading
- Berks police stepping up DUI enforcement through Labor Day
- Exeter board honors family killed in North Carolina crash
- Berks dog owners urged to be cautious visiting lakes, ponds
Latest From The Newsroom
- Smoke sends some to hospital from nursing home in Muhlenberg
- Allentown nursing facility's license revoked after teen's death
- Fire at Tamaqua Salvation Army in May ruled arson
- Updated PennDOT to shift bridge work to northbound side of Route 222
- Updated Bucks County man charged in toddler's death headed to trial
- Stage set for Prince's former band to rock downtown Reading
- Pair charged in 2017 Upper Macungie stabbing, home invasion
- Man fatally crushed by car he was working on
- Stop food cravings with a whiff
- Exeter board honors family killed in North Carolina crash