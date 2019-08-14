PennDOT to shift bridge work to northbound side of Route 222 Google Google Google Google

EPHRATA TWP., Pa. - Drivers who travel Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster will soon find a change as they make their way through a work zone near Ephrata.

PennDOT is preparing to shift a single-lane traffic pattern from the southbound side of the highway to the northbound side.

The transition will get underway at 7 p.m. Wednesday, when a contractor will begin removing concrete barriers on the southbound bridges over Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township and Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County.

At some point Thursday night, PennDOT said its contractor will be ready to have both southbound lanes open for travel.

Then, between 8 p.m. Friday and the early-morning hours of Saturday, PennDOT said northbound drivers can expect to encounter rolling road blocks, allowing the contractor to set a new single-lane traffic pattern in the right lane, place concrete barriers to separate the open lane from the work zone, and paint new traffic lines.

From that point, northbound travelers should expect to encounter single-lane restrictions through November 22, as the contractor completes the third and fourth stages of work to rehabilitate the bridges over Pleasant Valley Road and Glenwood Drive.

The work is part of a $5-million, multi-year contract to rehabilitate four mainline bridges and five overhead bridges along Route 222.