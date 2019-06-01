Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year
Trail officially opens Saturday
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year beginning Saturday.
The Department of Agriculture says people can visit 32 creameries on three different trails including several new stops.
Two Berks locations are part of the 'South Central PA' trail.
They are Way-Har Farms in Jefferson Township and -- new this year -- the Nesting Box Market and Creamery in Albany Township.
People who visit the creameries can have special 'passports' stamped and earn prizes.
If you visit five stops on any of the trails between June 1 and Sept. 2, you will receive a Pursue Your Scoops T-shirt. If you visit all the stops on a trail, you will earn a T-shirt and a Pursue Your Scoops ice cream bowl.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Indiana Jones performance coming to the Santander Arena
If you love "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark," you won't want to miss an upcoming concert at the Santander Arena.Read More »
- Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year
- Stirling Guest Hotel's new owners aim to increase community involvement
- Better Business Bureau warns of post-storm scammers
- Students at Bally school get creative with ice cream
- Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own
- 1 taken to hospital after Longswamp Township wreck
Latest From The Newsroom
- Engine restoration project full steam ahead at Bethlehem museum
- Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year
- 'Take a Hike'
- Updated Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub
- Indiana Jones performance coming to the Santander Arena
- Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
- History's Headlines: Marching to a different beat
- Stirling Guest Hotel's new owners aim to increase community involvement
- Better Business Bureau warns of post-storm scammers
- Quakertown teen skates his way to world championship in Spain