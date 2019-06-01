69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year beginning Saturday.

The Department of Agriculture says people can visit 32 creameries on three different trails including several new stops.

Two Berks locations are part of the 'South Central PA' trail.

They are Way-Har Farms in Jefferson Township and -- new this year -- the Nesting Box Market and Creamery in Albany Township.

People who visit the creameries can have special 'passports' stamped and earn prizes.

If you visit five stops on any of the trails between June 1 and Sept. 2, you will receive a Pursue Your Scoops T-shirt. If you visit all the stops on a trail, you will earn a T-shirt and a Pursue Your Scoops ice cream bowl.

