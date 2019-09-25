Penske Logistics agrees to settle discrimination allegations
Berks-based company acknowledges no wrongdoing
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. - A subsidiary of Berks County-based Penske Truck Leasing has agreed to settle allegations that it discriminated against women applying for jobs at a logistics facility in central Indiana.
The U.S. Department of Labor said Penske Logistics LLC, a federal contractor, has agreed to pay $350,000 in back wages to 185 women and offer jobs to 99 women to settle the allegations at its warehouse in Shelbyville, about 20 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
"The U.S. Department of Labor and Penske Logistics have reached a fair settlement that provides remedies to the affected class and guarantees that, going forward, qualified applicants of both genders will have the opportunity to compete on a level field for good jobs," said Carmen Navarro, acting midwest regional director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.
A routine compliance evaluation found that from January 1, 2016, through October 11, 2016, Penske Logistics discriminated against female applicants in the process of hiring for warehouse worker positions at the Shelbyville facility, according to federal labor officials.
Penske Logistics acknowledges no wrongdoing and denies the discrimination allegations.
The company, headquartered in Cumru Township, is a subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing, which operates a North American fleet of more than 316,000 vehicles.
