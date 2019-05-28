People pack Blue Marsh Lake on Memorial Day

BERN TWP., Pa. - Blue Marsh Lake was a popular spot this Memorial Day.

"It usually is the big kickoff of the season," said Scott Sunderland, Blue Marsh Lake Park Manager.

The big kickoff created a big line to get into the park with cars bumper to bumper waiting to enter.

"Memorial Day is usually one of our biggest days, the park filled up about 1:00, all the parking spaces were full and therefore people had to wait in line to get in," said Sunderland.

But once inside, it was the perfect lake day.

"We cook out, spend the time with family, enjoy the day," said Jenny Agosto from Lancaster.

"It's a beautiful lake to go swimming in," said Chris Price from Fleetwood.

Some say Blue Marsh Lake has become a holiday tradition.

"We just come here every year, it's very family friendly, we love it," said Aliyah Rivera from Lancaster.

From hot food on the grill to the cool lake water, dozens spent the day soaking up all the sights and sounds of the unofficial start to summer.

"It's really the first busy day we've had as far as swimming and people out here swimming and boating and picnicking," said Sunderland.