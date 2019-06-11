Citizen petition seeks audit of Reading's authorities

READING, Pa. - Reading City Council members discussed an agenda item referred by a citizen petition Monday night.

The petition was regarding the return of Reading Area Water Authority (RAWA), the Reading Parking Authority, and the Reading Redevelopment Authority to the administration and management of the city.

The petition also asked for an investigation and public hearing into the need for forensic audits of the financial status, organizational management reviews, use or misuse of public property, as well as alleged violations of misuse of public assets, personal gain, and possible fraud in those authorities.

Council President Jeffrey S. Waltman said it is a very broad request. He added that the board is aware of a few issues, adding that some of those issues are under review and there are other items regarding the authorities the board needs to discuss.

"I don't think we're in a position to launch forensic audits across the authorities at this time unless there is enough information to lead us there," he said.

Waltman added that there are Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission rate issues that would "severely impact" the city's revenue if they were to bring RAWA back under the administration's control.

He also said the council has no desire to bring the parking authority back as they have some of "the best financial footing" they've had in a while.

Regarding the redevelopment authority, Waltman said if the administration begins pushing for it, and they have the right plan, there may come a time when bringing the redevelopment authority back might make sense.

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said she thought they should begin by looking at any audits from the past few years. She said they should continue dialogues with the authorities and discuss any concerns that come out of a review of previous examinations.

Other business

Maria Rodriguez was sworn in as interim city auditor, and the public was invited to an Act 47 exit plan meeting on June 25 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.