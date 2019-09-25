Petition signed for traffic light at Reading intersection

Related story Reading to redo study on 2nd and Buttonwood intersection

READING, Pa. - The intersection of North Second and Buttonwood streets in Reading is bustling, and some who live nearby said it's in desperate need of a new addition.

"That's really, really bad," said Migdalia Zavala of Reading. "We need a traffic light right here."

Guilleyln Medina lives nearby with her two kids. She is urging Reading City Council to take a fresh look at the intersection and have a traffic light installed.

"It's the safety for the kids mostly," Medina said. "When there's school going on, too many cars going by, crossing guard has a problem with them stopping."

Medina has gathered 70 signatures on a petition to urge the city to conduct another traffic study. PennDOT did a study previously and said a light wasn't needed, but things could be changing.

"[Public Works Director] Ralph Johnson's gonna request another study be conducted, and again, the community has gathered," said Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz. "They see a potential threat with the lack of a traffic light."

Cepeda-Freytiz, who represents the district where the intersection is located, said she's experienced struggles there as well.

"Sometimes, it's a little challenging to make that turn, because there really is no stop sign when you're turning to North Second," Cepeda-Freytiz said.

Medina said she hopes the intersection can be made safer before another accident occurs.

"There's been too many accidents here, too," Medina said. "We don't want somebody to die in order to get this done. We want to prevent this from happening."

There is no word yet on when that traffic study will begin.