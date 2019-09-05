Pets rescued from Dorian path prepped for adoption in Berks
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The soothing sounds of a purring kitten can't compare to those of a howling hurricane.
It's peace and protection that two Berks County-based animal shelters are providing to a number of cats and dogs first flown out of Hurricane Dorian's path and then transported by cars and trucks from Delaware to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.
"Last night, we brought in 10 dogs and 13 cats," said Elisabeth Manwiller, deputy director for the ARL in Cumru Township. "They are still processing quite a lot down in Delaware, Brandywine Valley. They got between 300 and 400 animals within the last 24 hours."
ARL officials said the cats and dogs are in good health.
"They're all actually in pretty good condition," said Manwiller. "We may have some heartworm with some of the dogs, but that's nothing really major. We can treat that pretty easily."
What made the hurricane unique was the waiting game due to Dorian's sluggish, uncertain pace and path.
As the ARL prepares the pets for adoption, the Humane Society of Berks County is preparing for three new dogs. The shelter is also anticipating the potential for more, depending on Dorian's ultimate impact.
"With everything that happened with the Bahamas, it's possible that there will be some animals, but that will be delayed with how bad the storm is and how remote it is," said Damon March, chief operating officer, Humane Pennsylvania.
Those dogs are expected to arrive at the Humane Society's shelter in Reading on Friday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
5 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident on I-78 in Greenwich Township
Five people were in the car when it tried changing lanes and hit a minivan and tractor-trailer.Read More »
- New charges filed against daycare worker in sex assault case
- Pets rescued from Dorian path prepped for adoption in Berks
- 55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
- Back in business: Sheetz opens new store on 422 in Exeter
- New year underway for students in Reading School District
- Berks woman pleads 'no contest' in child abuse case
Latest From The Newsroom
- Rather cool, cloudy end to the week ahead of a sunny, pleasant weekend
- Residents sound off at gun violence town hall hosted by local lawmaker
- Updated 5 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident on I-78 in Greenwich Township
- New charges filed against daycare worker in sex assault case
- 55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
- Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old
- Updated Accused tobacco thief allegedly admits to pair of burglaries
- Updated Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase
- Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus
- Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts