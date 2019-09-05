Pets rescued from Dorian path prepped for adoption in Berks

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The soothing sounds of a purring kitten can't compare to those of a howling hurricane.

It's peace and protection that two Berks County-based animal shelters are providing to a number of cats and dogs first flown out of Hurricane Dorian's path and then transported by cars and trucks from Delaware to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

"Last night, we brought in 10 dogs and 13 cats," said Elisabeth Manwiller, deputy director for the ARL in Cumru Township. "They are still processing quite a lot down in Delaware, Brandywine Valley. They got between 300 and 400 animals within the last 24 hours."

ARL officials said the cats and dogs are in good health.

"They're all actually in pretty good condition," said Manwiller. "We may have some heartworm with some of the dogs, but that's nothing really major. We can treat that pretty easily."

What made the hurricane unique was the waiting game due to Dorian's sluggish, uncertain pace and path.

As the ARL prepares the pets for adoption, the Humane Society of Berks County is preparing for three new dogs. The shelter is also anticipating the potential for more, depending on Dorian's ultimate impact.

"With everything that happened with the Bahamas, it's possible that there will be some animals, but that will be delayed with how bad the storm is and how remote it is," said Damon March, chief operating officer, Humane Pennsylvania.

Those dogs are expected to arrive at the Humane Society's shelter in Reading on Friday.