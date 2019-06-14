Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks

READING, Pa. - A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with two counts of rape in a reported case of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl in Berks County.

Philip Outterbridge surrendered to detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office in Reading on Friday.

In addition to the two counts of rape, Outterbridge, 32, was charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and two counts of indecent assault.

Detectives said their arrest of Outterbridge stems from a pair of incidents on January 17, when he physically and sexually assaulted the girl twice inside his car in Colebrookdale Township.

Bail for Outterbridge has not yet been set.