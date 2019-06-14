Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks
READING, Pa. - A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with two counts of rape in a reported case of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl in Berks County.
Philip Outterbridge surrendered to detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office in Reading on Friday.
In addition to the two counts of rape, Outterbridge, 32, was charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and two counts of indecent assault.
Detectives said their arrest of Outterbridge stems from a pair of incidents on January 17, when he physically and sexually assaulted the girl twice inside his car in Colebrookdale Township.
Bail for Outterbridge has not yet been set.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222
A Berks County man who admitted fault in a crash that killed a woman and injured nine others on Route 222 nearly two years ago learned his fate Friday.Read More »
- Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks
- Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading
- 25th Art on the Avenue set for Saturday in West Reading
- Crash involving tractor-trailer closes 222 near Kutztown
- Motorcyclist killed in crash that closed Route 724 in Spring
- Ex-Reading mayor booked into federal prison in Kentucky
Latest From The Newsroom
- 2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading
- Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks
- Crash involving tractor-trailer closes 222 near Kutztown
- Prosecutors: Pottsville woman helped defraud victims of at least $158k in Grandparents Scheme
- Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading
- Updated Health Beat: Dad's exercise improves baby's health
- Updated Crews: Driver seriously injured after Route 22 crash in Hanover Township
- Updated Venmo a no-go for alleged prostitute, customer beaten and robbed
- Updated Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222
- Wilson man charged with attempted homicide in 2013 shooting